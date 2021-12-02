 Skip to main content
Only four candidates now vying for Republican state treasurer nomination
Only four candidates now vying for Republican state treasurer nomination

Suzie Jaworowski

Delegates to the Republican State Convention on June 18 in Indianapolis now only will have four candidates among which to choose the party's nominee for state treasurer.

Suzie Jaworowski, of Fishers, the director of Donald Trump's 2016 Indiana presidential campaign, confirmed Thursday she's quitting the state treasurer contest to instead run to represent portions of southern Hamilton and northern Marion counties in Indiana House District 32.

"My fellow Hoosiers have told me they're concerned about their future and the future of our country. My heart has told me that I can best help them by serving as state representative," Jaworowski said.

The remaining state treasurer candidates are: Morgan County Republican Chairman Daniel Elliott, of Martinsville; Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling; Elise Nieshalla, of Zionsville, president of the Boone County Council; and Schererville native Pete Seat, a onetime aide to President George W. Bush and Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Current State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, a Valparaiso University graduate, is barred by the Indiana Constitution from seeking a third consecutive four-year term.

