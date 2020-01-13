HIGHLAND — A Republican congressional candidate who has lost seven times this century to retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, wants to see how he'll fare without Visclosky on the ballot.
Mark Leyva, of Highland, this week announced he's seeking the GOP nomination for a chance to represent all of Lake and Porter counties and western LaPorte County in the U.S. House.
The former steelworker said if he's elected to serve the Region he will work to support organized labor and "advance legislation which allows our domestic steel industry to be competitive in the U.S. and global markets."
Leyva also pledged to back policies that preserve the nation's "thriving" economy that has unemployment "at its lowest levels in history," while allowing "taxpayers to keep more of their hard-earned money."
"I look forward to traveling the district, talking with residents and listening to their concerns, and sharing my vision for our country's future," Leyva said.
The deadline for candidates to file for the Region's rarely vacant U.S. House seat is Feb. 7. The primary election is May 5.
Other Republicans seeking the nomination so far are Spencer Lemmons, William "Bill" Powers and Delano Scaife.