Petalas seeks return to Lake County treasurer post

CROWN POINT — John Petalas needs no introduction to voters.

One of two candidates running for Lake County treasurer, Petalas has been a public official for 31 years and said he would like one more four-year term in office as the county government’s cashier.

He is opposed by Josefina Magallanes, a Whiting woman and insurance agent, who ran unsuccessfully for county clerk in 2014 and 2018.

Magallanes did not return calls seeking comment.

Petalas previously served for 14 years as Merrillville’s clerk-treasurer. Lake County’s Democratic precinct committee members chose him as county treasurer in 2005 when the previous officeholder, Peggy Holinga Katona, left to become county auditor.

He won two four-year terms from voters between 2006 and 2014 before term limits required him to step down as treasurer.

Voters then elected Petalas to two four-year terms as county auditor from 2014 until the end of this year, when term limits again came into play.

Petalas said he and Katona, who alternatively ran the county treasurer and auditor offices during the last two decades, work well together.

He also said his years in public service help him deal with the intricacies of county government finance, which involves tens of thousands of transactions taking place annually among all public offices and departments of Lake County and other local government units that add up to $1.3 billion annually.

He said he is now working to help integrate the new $5 million Oracle financial reporting system needed to modernize county accounting practices.

He said he will continue to make both the auditor and treasurer offices more efficient, put internal controls into place to guard against misappropriation and oversee the county police pension plan.

He said he has received endorsements from all county Democratic precinct organizations as well as the steelworkers, Northwest Indiana building trades and the Greater Northwest Indiana Realtors Association.

