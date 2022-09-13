 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Planning to vote this year in Indiana? You must register by Oct. 11

  • Updated
Oct. 11 is the deadline for Indiana residents planning to vote in the Nov. 8 general election to register in advance to cast a ballot, as required by state law.

Time is running out for Indiana residents planning to vote in the Nov. 8 general election to register in advance to cast a ballot, as required by state law.

The voter registration deadline is Oct. 11 for this year's election that will see Hoosiers pick a U.S. senator; congressmen in each of Indiana's nine districts; a secretary of state, state auditor and state treasurer; half of the 50-member Indiana Senate; all 100 members of the House; and a host of county, township, school district and local government offices.

State election officials also are encouraging Hoosiers who previously registered to vote to verify before the deadline their registration remains active and the personal information in their voter record is correct.

Both registering to vote and verifying a registration can be completed online at IndianaVoters.com.

To qualify to vote, a person must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by Election Day and an Indiana resident for at least 30 days before the election.

Registering to vote online additionally requires submitting a valid driver's license or state identification card number.

Individuals who do not have a driver's license or state ID can register to vote in person at county government centers, public assistance offices and when completing a Bureau of Motor Vehicles transaction.

A utility bill, bank statement, government mailing or other proof of address is required to complete an in-person voter registration.

Verifying a registration on IndianaVoters.com only requires a voter to enter their name, birth date and county of residence to bring up a screen that displays the voter's registration status.

From there, registered voters can use the website to find their polling place and directions to it, request an absentee ballot if eligible, and view a list of the candidates they'll see when they cast their ballot.

There's also a reminder on the website that Indiana law requires voters to bring a government-issued photo ID to the polls in order to receive a ballot.

Early voting for the general election begins Oct. 12.

Download PDF Indiana voter registration application

