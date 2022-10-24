Pol, Larson competing in Porter, LaPorte counties to represent Indiana Senate District 4

Voters living in northern Porter County and northwest LaPorte County won't find Karen Tallian's name on their ballots this year for the first time in nearly two decades.

Instead, the retired senator's endorsed successor, state Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton, is competing against Republican former Porter County Councilman Jeff Larson, of Chesterton, for the opportunity to represent Indiana Senate District 4 — which gave up Wheeler and took in all of Michigan City last year as part of the state's once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries.

Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, retired at the end of October 2021.

Pol, an attorney who district leaders elected a year ago to finish Tallian's term, said he's now running in his own right "to get the state focused on playing to our strengths and move on from the divisive politics that have set us back."

He said Indiana is undercutting its public education system through low teacher pay and lack of respect, which is jeopardizing the state's workforce and future economic strength.

Pol also believes Indiana is neglecting key quality-of-life issues, including the availability of mental health and substance-abuse treatment, high infant and maternal mortality rates, and a backwards approach to cannabis regulation.

"We should not be spending millions to prosecute Hoosiers, jeopardizing their jobs and families, for something that is enriching the illicit market and and legally propping up the economies of our neighboring states," Pol said. "I grew up in a union-strong family that emphasized the importance of working for your community and looking out for those who needed help.

"At 38 years old, I am the youngest serving state senator and am the very first Latino state senator in Indiana. While I do not define or make decisions based on these traits, I believe they give me a unique perspective in the Indiana Legislature that is very important and vital for representation."

Larson, 61, a pro-labor home builder and contractor, believes bringing vocational education back to Indiana schools is the best way to build a strong local economy and a better workforce.

He's also focused on issues like public safety, drug abuse, school funding and workforce development "to continue to make our communities and this state the best place to live" — while ensuring that every hard-earned tax dollar is wisely spent.

"As a small-business owner for more than 30 years, I know what it takes to balance a budget and make payroll. I’ll take that philosophy with me to the Statehouse. Hard-working Hoosiers deserve leaders who are committed to fiscal responsibility and government efficiency," Larson said.

"I grew up here, and many generations of my family have called this community home. If my fellow Hoosiers decide to send me to represent them in the General Assembly, I want them to be assured my door is open and I will always be available to listen to their concerns and ideas. And I will work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get things done."

The Nov. 8 election winner will earn a four-year term in the Indiana Senate.