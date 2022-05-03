 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pol outpolls rivals in Democratic race for Indiana Senate District 4

State Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, appears to have triumphed over three opponents to claim the Democratic nomination in Indiana Senate District 4.

Unofficial results show Pol leading Deb Chubb, of Michiana Shores; Todd Connor, of Michigan City; and Ron Meer, of Michigan City, for a chance at a four-year term representing northern Porter County and northwest LaPorte County in the Senate.

Pol next will compete in the Nov. 8 general election against former Porter County Councilman Jeff Larson, of Chesterton, who defeated Johannes Poulard, of Michiana Shores, to win the Republican nomination.

The Democratic primary result suggests voters agreed with Democratic precinct leaders in the district that similarly selected Pol over four other candidates at a party caucus in October to complete the one year remaining in the term of former state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes.

Tallian, 71, resigned from the Senate Nov. 1 to pursue other interests, rather than spending a 17th year butting heads with the ultraconservative members of the Republican supermajority in the Indiana Senate, where Democrats currently control just 11 of the 50 seats.

Despite her frustrations, Tallian said she endorsed Pol as her successor "because I knew he would pick up the torch where I left off and continue standing up for the working families right here in Porter and LaPorte counties."

Pol, an attorney for the city of Gary, said if he’s elected in the fall he plans to use his position as the youngest state senator and the only Latino senator to highlight perspectives he believes often are overlooked in Indiana policy debates.

"In my first session serving in the Senate this year, I was proud to make a lot of progress on important issues like education, worker's compensation raises, environment responsibility, veterans services and the opioid epidemic," Pol said.

"If the good people of Senate District 4 are kind enough to give me the opportunity, I’ll put the bipartisan relationships I’ve built to work in this next term to address Indiana’s quality of life problems, including infant mortality, stagnant wages, support for labor, environmental protections and, of course, public education funding."

Download PDF Indiana Senate districts 2022-2032
