Political novice seeking to dislodge 14-year Portage-area state representative

A 14-year Democratic state representative serving Portage and other communities in northwest Porter County is facing a Republican challenger for the first time in nearly a decade.

Chuck Moseley is asking voters in the 10th Indiana House District — which changed little last year as part of the state's once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries — to send him back to the Statehouse for another two-year term.

Meanwhile, Republican Manuel Maldonado, a 47-year-old from Portage Township, is hoping his message of "Faith, Family and Community" resonates with the district's voters so they'll pick him to represent them in Indianapolis.

Maldonado said he's running because he's dismayed by what he sees as a decline in state resources for education, public safety, mental health, senior citizens, veterans and Hoosiers struggling financially.

"We need a refresh, with new ideas and persistent approach to building relationships, so our schools can strive again, our businesses can prosper, our community can be safer and the quality of life can improve for everyone in our district," he said.

"We need to unite in love and have conversations and dialogue with those individuals that want to be a part of a vibrant 10th District. I will be the catalyst for change that will bring a fresh outlook and perspective to this district and work diligently for the community to make sure it happens."

Moseley, 72, said he views his service at the Statehouse as part of a calling to public service. He has prior stints as a member of a school board, park board and numerous other local boards and committees.

"I am proud to have a long history of accomplishments that includes fighting for increased funding for health care, housing for our veterans, and affordable housing for seniors by increasing access to the senior citizen discount on property taxes," he said.

"Securing funding for 'One County, One Protocol' to improve school safety and police response time to protect our children and teachers was one of my most important accomplishments. I worked with Senator Karen Tallian in an effort to seek funding to restore and replenish our lakefront beaches and initiate a study on erosion control."

If he's reelected Nov. 8, Moseley said, he will continue working with Republicans to get things done, particularly on veterans, labor and pension issues.

"I have the proven experience, passion and skills, which are more important now than ever to fight for Northwest Indiana," he said.