Poll suggests defeated Northwest Indiana US House candidate next time might run for US Senate

Could Jennifer-Ruth Green be setting her sights higher than Northwest Indiana?

At least one Hoosier member of Congress thinks so.

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, recently included the unsuccessful Republican candidate for Northwest Indiana’s U.S. House seat in a statewide public opinion poll seeking feedback on potential GOP U.S. Senate candidates.

Spartz has made no secret of her ambition to succeed U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., who is opting to run in 2024 for Indiana governor instead of seeking a second six-year term in the Senate.

But Green — who repeatedly has declined to be interviewed by The Times — has kept comparatively mum on her future plans, except to suggest after falling short at the Nov. 8 general election she might again compete against U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, to represent the 1st Congressional District of Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties.

Though if Green is thinking of running statewide for U.S. Senate she has a lot of work to do, according to the Spartz poll.

It found Green definitely is favored by just 3% of Republican primary voters and probably favored by 1% more.

Her biggest problem, according to the poll, is almost no one outside the Region knows her. More than half the respondents (52%) said they’ve never heard of Green, while another 23% had no opinion of her.

Among respondents with an opinion, Green was rated very favorable by 5%, somewhat favorable by 13%, somewhat unfavorable by 5% and very unfavorable by 2%.

The Spartz poll conducted by Response:AI surveyed 503 registered Indiana Republican or independent voters Dec. 9-16 using online panels and text messages. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 4.3%.

Overall, the poll found Purdue University President and former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels leading the field of potential GOP U.S. Senate candidates with 35% definite or probable support, followed by U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Fort Wayne, and Spartz, both at 14%.

"I am very honored to be one of the top-tier contenders for a potential U.S. Senate seat after just two years serving our great state of Indiana in Congress," Spartz said.

"I know that with my strong fundraising capabilities and proven successful track record of fighting for our freedoms in trenches not just on TV channels, I would be a strong candidate in this race,” she added.

The other potential candidates and their support in the poll were: U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Jeffersonville, at 6%; Green at 4%; and former Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr. at 2%. A total of 10% said they wanted “someone else” and 17% were undecided.

Those results largely match a Dec. 11-17 Bellwether Research poll of 457 likely Indiana Republican primary voters using online panels and text messages.

Daniels once again led with 32% support. Banks scored 10%, Hollingsworth 9%, Spartz 7%, Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, also was at 7%, “someone else” claimed 6%, and unsure 29%.

The Bellwether Research poll did not include Green as a potential U.S. Senate candidate.

