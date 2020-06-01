Polls open for Indiana primary election Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday is Election Day in Northwest Indiana and across the Hoosier State.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for voters to choose the Democratic and Republican candidates they want to compete in the Nov. 3 general election.

Perhaps the most prominent contest on Region ballots is the rare open-seat race to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, in Congress.

Fourteen Democrats and six Republicans have been campaigning for their party's U.S. House nomination in a year that has seen a presidential impeachment, global pandemic, rescheduling of the election, and riots locally and across the country.

Also on the ballot are primary races for Indiana governor, seats in the Indiana House and Senate, several county offices in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, and school funding referendums in the Hanover and Union Township school districts.

Hoosiers can find their polling place and see the candidates on their ballot by logging into their voter registration record at IndianaVoters.com, or by calling the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-461-8683.