Polls open for Indiana primary election Tuesday
Polls open for Indiana primary election Tuesday

Polling places for Indiana's primary election are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday is Election Day in Northwest Indiana and across the Hoosier State.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for voters to choose the Democratic and Republican candidates they want to compete in the Nov. 3 general election.

Perhaps the most prominent contest on Region ballots is the rare open-seat race to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, in Congress.

Fourteen Democrats and six Republicans have been campaigning for their party's U.S. House nomination in a year that has seen a presidential impeachment, global pandemic, rescheduling of the election, and riots locally and across the country.

Also on the ballot are primary races for Indiana governor, seats in the Indiana House and Senate, several county offices in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, and school funding referendums in the Hanover and Union Township school districts.

Hoosiers can find their polling place and see the candidates on their ballot by logging into their voter registration record at IndianaVoters.com, or by calling the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-461-8683.

Photo identification issued by the state or federal government must be presented in order to vote. Under Indiana law, an expired ID is acceptable so long as it was valid until at least Nov. 6, 2018.

Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices are open until 8 p.m. Monday and from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to issue new, amended, renewed or replacement driver's licenses and IDs for voting purposes. Appointments are not required for this service.

Voters who previously requested and received a mail-in ballot must ensure it's returned to their county's election agency by 12 p.m. Tuesday for it to be counted.

Alternatively, absentee voters who have not yet sent in their ballot can vote in person at their local polling place if they bring their mail-in ballot with them to be canceled, or sign a document affirming they never received the mail-in ballot they requested.

