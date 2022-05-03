Polls open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. today for Indiana primary election

Today is Election Day.

Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Northwest Indiana Democrats and Republicans to pick the candidates they want representing their preferred political party on this year's general election ballot.

In Lake and LaPorte counties, voters can find their designated polling place and view a sample ballot by logging into their registration record at IndianaVoters.com.

In Porter County, registered voters can go to any of the nearly four dozen polling sites in the county to mark their party's primary ballot following the county's switch to vote centers in place of precinct polling sites.

A shared electronic voter check-in system used at Porter County vote centers ensures no voter casts more than one ballot.

Under Indiana law, all voters are required to show photo identification to obtain a ballot on Election Day. Individuals also must have registered to vote by April 4 to participate in the primary election.

"Exercising the right to vote is foundational to our nation’s democracy. I hope all Hoosiers who have not had the opportunity to vote early cast their ballots on Primary Election Day," said Holli Sullivan, Indiana secretary of state.

"Hoosiers can go to the polls with confidence thanks to the work of election administrators in each of Indiana’s 92 counties to ensure safe and secure elections."

Voters who have any kind of difficulties at the polls should speak with a poll worker before leaving the voting site, contact their county's elections office, or call the national, nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE.

State data show more than 155,000 Hoosiers already have cast their ballots, including 35,000 by mail and 120,000 people who voted during Indiana’s 28-day in-person early voting period.

News articles on prominent races and complete election results will be posted to nwi.com after the polls close Tuesday night.

