Porter County candidate is her own biggest donor at $200K; dwarfs challenger nearly 9 times over

VALPARAISO — Republican Porter County Commissioner candidate Barb Regnitz contributed $206,459 to her own campaign, accounting for most of a war chest that is nearly nine times that of her Democratic opponent Julie Giorgi, according to recently filed finance reports.

Regnitz, who has worked as a teacher, software engineer, project implementation manager and certified financial planner, reportedly posted total contributions of about $240,459 for the year up to Oct. 14.

Giorgi, a former pharmaceutical sales representative, head of Promise Indiana Porter County and current member of the Union Township School Board, reported total contributions of $27,653 for the same period. The total includes a loan from her husband of $2,500.

A seat on the Porter County Board of Commissioners pays $45,966 ($50,337 for president) annually, and members have the option to enroll in the county's health and life insurance programs, according to Porter County Human Resources Director Rhonda Young.

Another top-funded race for Tuesday's midterm election is the battle for Porter County sheriff where Republican candidate Jeff Balon posted $180,749 in contributions as compared to his Democratic challenger David Reynolds II at $119,765.

The county sheriff's job pays $164,950 annually with the option of county health and life insurance benefits, Young said.

A complete list of candidate campaign finance disclosure forms is available for public viewing on the Porter County Elections and Voter Registration website.

"The notion of spending a quarter of a million dollars to secure a political office for four years is something I could not envision as the prudent path to government service, and will severely limit the pool of available candidates wanting to make a viable run for any county office in the future," Giorgi said when contacted Friday for comment.

"I am confident that our voters will see that I accomplished a successful campaign by being fiscally responsible with my campaign finances, and maximized every dollar that we received to accomplish all that was necessary," she said.

Regnitz said she had recently sold a successful financial advisory practice and with the help of a professional campaign strategist, looked at past local campaign expenditures, including the Valparaiso mayor's race that resulted in spending of more than $300,000.

"As a political newcomer, I knew I would have to spend some of my own money if I wanted to have any chance in the election," she said. "I couldn’t expect others to believe in my candidacy until I showed I believed in my candidacy and was willing to invest my own time and money."

"It was important that I stayed independent and didn’t accept donations from special interests," Regnitz said. "I did not want to owe any person or organization any favors."

Porter County Republican Party Executive Director Kenard Taylor, who as a consultant to the county reviews all local campaign finance reports he does not prepare, said these candidate contributions are in the forms of loans, which can be paid back to candidates as the campaign takes in funding from other individuals or sources.

"It's really because our county is so large," Porter County Republican Party Chairman Mike Simpson said of the large sum reported in this and earlier county-wide races.

Technological advances have given candidates a wide array of platform options to get their names and issues in front of voters, but they are not cheap, he said.

"It adds up faster than people realize," Simpson said.

Simpson likened the job of the three county commissioners to a mayor of a city.

"Their job is to run all the departments," he said.

The Indiana Association of County Commissioners says this about the structure of county government: "As a rule, the council has jurisdiction over fiscal matters and the commissioners have jurisdiction over matters concerning either the exercise of regulatory or administrative powers."