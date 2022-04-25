Porter County Council District 1 has GOP, Dem contests

VALPARAISO — Both Republicans and Democrats in Porter County Council District 1 have a decision to make in the May 3 primary election.

Democrat Erik Wagner is an incumbent, but just barely. He was chosen by a Democratic caucus in March to replace the late Robert Poparad for the remainder of the year. Wagner has attended two council meetings so far. He’s running against Becky Mateja Lombardini.

Republicans Antonio “Tony” Gutierrez and Ronald “Red” Stone are facing off for the Republican nomination.

Wagner served on the Porter Town Council from 2016 until this year when he resigned to join the County Council. He also served on the town’s Plan Commission and Redevelopment Commission for 10 years.

Lombardini said listening, collaborating and applying best practices are essential skills for any successful venture. “I am fiscally responsible. I put myself through college on a basketball scholarship, learning about teamwork and leadership,” she said. In 2020, she ran against incumbent Jim Biggs for the north county seat on the county Board of Commissioners.

She’s concerned about healthy spaces, jobs and education, getting away from foreign energy sources, saving the environment, infrastructure, WiFi for all, keeping drugs away from kids, recreation and business progress.

Wagner is focused on public safety, infrastructure and protecting the ecosystem. “Public safety is one thing you always want to pay attention to when you’re in office,” he said. Roads and bridges are important as well. Stormwater management, his third concern, is of particular concern in District 1. “This part of the county, especially, floods like no other,” he said.

Gutierrez has been a precinct committee person for six years and a state party convention delegate three times. He has also been a lobbyist for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, representing Indiana’s 1st congressional district.

Stone has been on the Duneland School Board for 15 years, helping the district develop one of the best mental health programs in the state, he said. Stone organized a group to discuss mental health in the county, which led to the county spending up to $25,000 on a study to determine the county’s mental health needs. “It’s a road map going forward,” he said.

Stone has served on the Porter and Burns Harbor redevelopment commissions and now is a member of the Chesterton RDC.

Gutierrez said he’s running to make a positive difference in county government. “People don’t want to be talked out of their feelings,” he said. “People want to be heard, seen, felt and understood.” He also wants to build up the relationship between the council and the Board of Commissioners.

His third goal is “to make sure the citizens’ tax dollars are not wasted on worthless projects and to grow our tax base so we can bring in more revenue so we can invest in our traditional infrastructure,” he said. “We also need to take advantage of every opportunity we have to grow Porter County’s essential services” without adding new taxes or raising fees for taxpayers, he said.

Stone's top priority is keeping the county on a good fiscal path. “I think they’ve done a decent job of trying to spend our tax dollars,” he said.

His second priority is law enforcement and mental health. Stone is glad the county is conducting a wage study, which he sees as key to keeping good employees. Several department heads have left in recent months.

Stone also stressed the need for transparency, to make sure people have the ability to know what’s going on in the county. “I think they got it wrong with the American Rescue Plan money at first,” he said, but the committee and subcommittees working on the plan now are doing everything in public meetings.

At each Duneland School Board meeting, attendees get a construction update, and various groups are honored. People appreciate being kept informed. If they aren’t, “they automatically think you’re all doing something wrong.”

