Porter County early voting pace picks up

VALPARAISO — Early voting picked up last week in Porter County, with about 2,000 voters tallied as of Friday morning.

“They’ve been coming to pay their taxes upstairs and they come down to vote,” election clerk Cher McCotter said while greeting a steady stream of voters Friday morning.

Some voters shy away from primary elections because they don’t want to declare a party to vote, but Center Township residents can avoid that if they want to vote only in the Valparaiso Community Schools referendum, McCotter said.

Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said 1,100 absentee votes by mail were received. If you want to get an absentee ballot by mail, you’re too late. The deadline was Thursday. The Elections & Voter Registration Office phones were busy Friday, telling people they missed that deadline, Director Sundae Schoon said.

There will be a line monitor at each vote center to report wait times for voters that will be reported on the county’s website, Bailey said. Voters can visit any polling location now.

“Just like those hospital billboards,” County Council President Jeremy Rivas, D-2nd, said.

“Except they’ll be accurate,” Council Vice President Mike Jessen, R-4th, added.

The council approved $40,000 for advertising the switch to vote centers, from the old method of requiring voters to go to a specific polling place assigned to their precinct.

Another $80,000 will be used to pay for direct mail to alert voters to the switch.

“We tried to keep as much of it in-house as we could,” Bailey said. She and other employees stuffed envelopes by hand. They tried to use the county commissioners’ postal machine, but it broke. By going to a private firm and stuffing the votemobile full of 117,000 letters to drive them to Munster, the elections crew cut the mailing cost in half.

The county is also looking for poll workers. Republican and Democrat party chairs had until April 12 to find poll workers before the county had to find the remaining workers needed, Bailey said. Training for poll workers began last Monday.

The votemobile will be at the Kouts Public Library from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday; and Jamestown Apartments, 2817 Virginia Park Drive, Valparaiso, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30.

Early voting ends at noon May 2. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Hours Saturday and April 30 are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Early voting locations are:

Porter County Administration Building, 155 Indiana Ave., Room 102A, Valparaiso

Chesterton Town Hall, 790 Broadway

Hebron Community Center, 611 N. Main St.

North County Government Complex, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage

Union Township Fire Station 2, 267 N. 600 West

Valparaiso Fire Department training building, 355 Evans Ave.

USW Local 6787, 1100 N. Max Mochal Highway, Chesterton.

