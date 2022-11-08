Porter County has new sheriff in town: Jeff Balon

VALPARAISO — Porter County has a new sheriff in town.

Valparaiso Chief of Police Jeff Balon defeated former Porter County Police Officer David Reynolds II in Tuesday's general election. He will take over Jan. 1, replacing Democrat Dave Reynolds, who is prohibited from running again due to term limits.

Balon received 55.35% of the vote, whereas Reynolds only received 44.65%. Results wobbled back and forth between candidates throughout the night. The first county update saw Balon beating Reynolds, whereas the second update showed the opposite. By the third update at 8:30 p.m., however, Balon led by more than 6.5% or 2,709 votes.

Balon, 53, a 30-year veteran of the Valparaiso Police Department, said he grew up on a farm in rural Valparaiso and attended the Duneland school system.

He has never held elected office and said his goal as sheriff is to "address issues within the sheriff’s department that will improve the internal issues that oftentimes plague a police department, and I will develop external programs that will build public trust, transparency, save taxpayers money, and build strong relationships with schools, business and citizens."

Balon said he's seen the county change in many ways during his time as a police officer. While he said he thinks most changes are for the better, he thinks some are not. His experience, he said, helps him understand what is needed to make a difference in the county.

When asked about qualifications for the job as sheriff, Balon said he has a bachelor's degree in public safety management from Calumet College of Saint Joseph and a certificate of completion from Northwestern Center for Public Safety School of Police Staff and Command.

"I spent over a decade assigned to the patrol division, leading men and women in uniform," Balon said. "I spent over a decade in the investigations division, led major investigations ranging from homicides to hostage negotiations, and I have spent the last seven years as a police administrator, most currently as the chief of police since 2017."