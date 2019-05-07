Porter County officials said problems at the polls early Tuesday resulted in a handful of voters being turned away, but actions were taken to correct the issues.
County Clerk Jessica Bailey sent out two updates by 7 a.m. Tuesday in an effort to avoid the problems experienced during last year's election.
Poll workers were unable to open the voting site at Northview Elementary School in Valparaiso until after 6 a.m., because school staff were late in letting them enter the building, Bailey said.
The inspector at the site was removed after elections office staff arrived and found she was incapable of performing her duties, officials said.
As a result of the problems, five voters were turned away, Bailey said.
Porter County poll workers also had an issue accessing the voting site at the Valparaiso Public Library, but the issue was resolved.
Poll workers in Valparaiso and Portage mistakenly advised some voters to return later because of issues with the new election equipment, she said.
Several polling locations asked for help with setting up electronic poll books.
"Most of the problems have been resolved with a phone call," Bailey said.
The equipment vendor was dispatched to polling locations where issues could not be resolved by phone.
Voters are still able to cast ballot even if electronic poll books are not available, Bailey said.
"When the electronic poll books become accessible, the voter’s name is then marked as voted," she said. "There have been some cases where the poll workers mistakenly advised voters that they would have to come back later."
In Cedar Lake, poll workers at the American Legion said turnout so far had been slow, in part because the Hanover Community School Corp. referendum was the only question on the ballot.
"No rushes," precinct inspector John Nilles said just before 7 a.m., as he and other poll workers waited for voters to show up.
In Lake County, some voters may need to find their new polling sites because of a state-mandated precinct consolidation.
Some 181 polling places were set to open at 6 a.m. Tuesday, dozens fewer than last year, following a consolidation that eliminated precincts and polling places that had shrunken below 600 active voters.
Lake County officials mailed postcards to almost 90,000 voters ahead of the election, alerting them whether their familiar polling place survived the crunch or whether they must now go to a new location.