Porter County takes ballot box to the public with new votemobile

VALPARAISO — Steven Bloom made election history on Tuesday at Jamestown Apartments. He cast the first vote in Porter County’s new votemobile.

Bloom has been voting since Republican Richard Nixon ran against Democrat Hubert Humphrey in the 1968 presidential election, he said.

“Our early vote numbers are rocking,” Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said.

“Hebron had over 30 voters” Tuesday, and that town normally has about 70 votes total during early voting, she said.

The votemobile is a multi-purpose vehicle purchased for the Porter County Elections & Registration Office this spring. It will be used to transport election machinery and ballots as well as serving as a mobile polling place.

“It has everything that an early vote location has,” Bailey said.

On Tuesday, voters entered the votemobile separately, for social distancing, and cast their votes at one of the two voting machines inside. After they signed the electronic poll book, their ballot was printed out for them.

Once the selections were made, the voters sealed their ballots with a glue stick before putting their votes in the ballot box.

A partnership with Family Express supplied tissues that can be used to avoid touching hard surfaces, Bailey said.

Monday morning, Bailey's car was so full of boxes of the blue tissues that Family Express employees had to use a bungee cord and duct tape to hold her trunk lid down while she was driving to the Porter County Administration Building, she said. Bailey showed photos to prove it.

The votemobile had a steady stream of voters for its first hour as a mobile polling place.

“It’s really cool to see the turnout,” Bailey said.

“It’s very efficient. It’s easy,” voter Ron Hager said. “If we get a big line, this is not going to work very well.”

Hager waited 15 minutes in the hot sun, he estimated.

“It was very nice in there,” voter Laura Ramos said. “I wanted to vote to make sure I get counted.”

