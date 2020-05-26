Porter County takes ballot box to the public with new votemobile

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

VALPARAISO — Steven Bloom made election history on Tuesday at Jamestown Apartments. He cast the first vote in Porter County’s new votemobile.

Bloom has been voting since Republican Richard Nixon ran against Democrat Hubert Humphrey in the 1968 presidential election, he said.

“Our early vote numbers are rocking,” Porter County Clerk Jessica Bailey said.

“Hebron had over 30 voters” Tuesday, and that town normally has about 70 votes total during early voting, she said.

The votemobile is a multi-purpose vehicle purchased for the Porter County Elections & Registration Office this spring. It will be used to transport election machinery and ballots as well as serving as a mobile polling place.

“It has everything that an early vote location has,” Bailey said.

On Tuesday, voters entered the votemobile separately, for social distancing, and cast their votes at one of the two voting machines inside. After they signed the electronic poll book, their ballot was printed out for them.

Once the selections were made, the voters sealed their ballots with a glue stick before putting their votes in the ballot box.