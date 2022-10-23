Porter, LaPorte voters choosing between same candidates in Indiana House District 9

An Indiana House rematch is on tap this year for voters living in northeast Porter County, including Chesterton, and the shoreline communities of LaPorte County, including Michigan City.

State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, is seeking a third two-year term at the Statehouse while Republican Dion Bergeron, who lost to Boy by 14% in 2020, is hoping voters will choose him to represent House District 9 — which no longer includes Westville and now stretches nearly across the entire northern tier of LaPorte County following the state's once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries.

Bergeron said his interest in running again is rooted in what he sees as "missed opportunities and continued stagnation" associated with Boy's struggles to advance legislation in the Republican-controlled chamber.

The Michigan City resident said his experience in business, health care, law enforcement, transportation, information technology and real estate make him best suited to prioritize district interests at the Statehouse, rather than those of political parties or interest groups.

If elected, Bergeron plans to attract state resources and economic development opportunities to the district, "protect our wallets" and improve the quality of life in the district and across the state.

"We have given the incumbent four years of opportunities to make District 9 better and she has failed. Another two years of them will change nothing, but two years of Bergeron changes everything," he said.

Boy, a 14-year former member of the Michigan City City Council, has centered her campaign on the themes of social, economic and environmental justice, including protecting Lake Michigan from coal ash associated with electricity production at NIPSCO's Michigan City Generating Station and stored in nearby ash ponds.

She also was among the loudest voices opposing the near-total abortion ban enacted by the General Assembly and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in August — and since put on hold by a state judge — because she said the law "treats women as second-class citizens that must be controlled and cannot be trusted."

"Women deserve bodily autonomy and the right to privacy to make this extremely personal decision. This law strips women of these rights. It will not protect life, but rather it will endanger many lives. I voted against this, and I will continue to work to protect the lives and rights of all Hoosiers," Boy said.