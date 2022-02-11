 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Primary election candidate withdrawals, challenges plentiful in Lake County

Last hour of candidate filing

Candidates as well as the curious pack the hallway of the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office Feb. 4 to see who will be vying for elective offices this spring. Several candidates who filed for the May 3 primary election already have withdrawn from their races, while others will have to defend the validity of their candidacies Feb. 23 in front of the Lake County election board.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — The competition for the Democratic nomination for Lake County clerk has shrunk after former Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey withdrew from the race prior to Friday's deadline.

As a former countywide officeholder, Frey perhaps was the most prominent candidate to voluntarily remove her name from the ballot after signing up to run just over one week ago.

She was not alone, however.

Altogether, six candidates who filed to run for various offices in the May 3 primary election already have chosen to end their campaigns by withdrawing, according to documents filed at the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration.

They are: Frey (D); Janee Babbitt, Lake County clerk (D); Chrissy Barron, Ross Township trustee (D); Tod Reese, Winfield Township trustee (R); Toya Smith, Highland precinct committeeman (D); and Thesia Stewart, Gary precinct committeeman (D).

Another 18 office seekers have had the validity of their candidacies for local office, precinct committeeman, or state party convention delegate challenged for a variety of reasons by Lake County voters, records show.

They include Democratic Calumet Township trustee candidate Darren Washington, who currently serves as president of the Calumet Township Board, claiming the incumbent township trustee, Kimberly Robinson, does not live at the address listed on her declaration of candidacy.

Similarly, in Winfield Township, Trustee Paulette Skinner is challenging Republican trustee candidate Cody Reynolds, and township board member Sherry Gasparovic is challenging Republican township board candidate Terry Clark, based on their GOP voting histories.

The Lake County Election Board is scheduled Feb. 23 to hear testimony on each challenge and decide whether the challenged candidate should remain on the ballot.

Challenges also have been filed at the Indiana Election Commission in Indianapolis against four of the five candidates running for U.S. Senate, including Democratic Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Valerie McCray, of Indianapolis, claims in her challenge against McDermott she has "reason to believe some signatures are copied" on the more than 4,500 ballot petition signatures McDermott submitted to qualify to run for the Senate.

At the same time, McCray, along with Democratic Senate candidate Haneefah Khaaliq and Republican Danny Niederberger, are being challenged for not even turning in the minimum number of ballot petition signatures.

The Indiana Election Commission is due Feb. 18 to rule on those challenges, and 18 others, including a claim that U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, is barred by the 14th Amendment from seeking reelection for allegedly supporting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

