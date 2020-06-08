Protest votes prevent Biden, Trump from winning 100% support in Northwest Indiana

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Democratic and Republican voters in Northwest Indiana seemingly are not 100% on board with their party's presumptive presidential nominees.

Neither former Vice President Joe Biden, nor President Donald Trump, managed to win the backing of every party voter in the primary elections held last week in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

In the Democratic contest, Biden was held to less than 80% support in all three counties due to a strong protest vote by supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, along with a scattering of votes for the seven other Democratic candidates on the ballot, including former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Biden received 73.8% of the Democratic primary vote in Lake County, 75.8% in Porter County, and 76.6% in LaPorte County, according to unofficial results.

Sanders, meanwhile, tallied 16.9% support in Lake County, 14.5% in Porter and 12.3% in LaPorte, despite Sanders officially quitting the race in April.

Buttigieg, who endorsed Biden after dropping out of the Democratic presidential primary in March, still managed to garner 2.5% of the vote from his fellow Hoosiers in Lake County, 3.6% in Porter and 5.4% in LaPorte.