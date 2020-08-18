Provocative ad introduces Democratic gubernatorial nominee to Hoosier voters

You won't often see an Indiana candidate for statewide elected office use the N-word, without bleeping or other niceties, in the first 15 seconds of a three-minute video intended to introduce the candidate to Hoosier voters.
But Dr. Woody Myers, the Democratic nominee for governor, is not a typical politician.
And, as the former emergency room physician notes in his first campaign ad now running on various social media channels, these are not typical times.
As the video alternates between images of Myers speaking directly into the camera and dressing for surgery — including putting on the mask, gloves, face shield and gown that have become commonplace in the COVID-19 era — Indiana's first black gubernatorial nominee of a major political party explains how his life experiences have prepared him to lead Indiana during a period like no other.
"In medical school, they teach you to first do no harm. What they don't prepare you for is a drunken patient waking up and screaming, 'N-----, what are you doing to me?''' Myers says in the video.
Myers then describes how he, "a direct descendant of slaves and slave owners," rose from segregated Indianapolis, to Stanford University and Harvard Medical School, only to have professors "look at the color of my skin and assume I was too stupid to pass their class."
"As a medical student — with next to no training — I was told to deliver the babies of immigrants who had come over the border, while white mothers of means at other hospitals were tended to by experienced doctors," Myers says.
"As a medical intern, I fought so a 17-year-old black kid could get an experimental heart transplant, only to watch the hospital say no and let him die. Because one of the lead surgeons didn't want to 'waste' a good heart on a kid from the ghetto."
Myers explains how his medical career nearly was derailed "after I blew the whistle on rampant malpractice in a neurosurgery ward where chronic negligence was leading to the deaths of minority patients."
But he persisted, and as an emergency medicine instructor in San Francisco, Myers was on the front lines in the early days of the AIDS epidemic; an experience he later used as Indiana state health commissioner to ensure a Kokomo boy named Ryan White, who was infected with HIV in the early 1980s following a blood treatment for hemophilia, could attend public school in the Hoosier State.
"Even medicine is not immune to racism, bigotry and ignorance," Myers says.
At the same time, Myers recalls how he later was responsible for the health and safety of over 300,000 workers around the world as director of health care for the Ford Motor Co. — "So I know how much good a well-run health care system can do."
The ad concludes with Myers describing his opponent, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, as "Mike Pence's hand-picked replacement," and suggesting no one is better prepared than Myers to respond as Indiana's chief executive to the issues certain to dominate the next four years.
"My life has led me to this reckoning of a pandemic, an economic collapse and a racial awakening," Myers says. "And in the midst of skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in Indiana, and around this country, I can put my life experience to work to help the people of my state."
"I couldn't live with myself if I didn't try."
The cash-strapped Myers campaign did not say whether or when the ad, produced by the viral campaign marketing team Putnam Partners, will run on broadcast or cable television in Northwest Indiana, or anywhere in the state.
But the campaign so far is pleased with the response from thousands of online viewers.
"Dr. Myers has had nothing but supportive feedback on his story he tells in this provocative ad," said Lindsay Shipps Haake, communications director for Myers' campaign.
It comes two weeks after the Holcomb campaign began a seven-figure television ad buy highlighting the governor's response to the coronavirus pandemic, along with the Hoosier unity Holcomb says was spurred by COVID-19.
State records show there have been 81,847 confirmed COVID-19 infections in Indiana since March 6, and at least 2,954 Hoosier deaths due to the coronavirus.
