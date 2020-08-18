Provocative ad introduces Democratic gubernatorial nominee to Hoosier voters

"As a medical student — with next to no training — I was told to deliver the babies of immigrants who had come over the border, while white mothers of means at other hospitals were tended to by experienced doctors," Myers says.

"As a medical intern, I fought so a 17-year-old black kid could get an experimental heart transplant, only to watch the hospital say no and let him die. Because one of the lead surgeons didn't want to 'waste' a good heart on a kid from the ghetto."

Myers explains how his medical career nearly was derailed "after I blew the whistle on rampant malpractice in a neurosurgery ward where chronic negligence was leading to the deaths of minority patients."

But he persisted, and as an emergency medicine instructor in San Francisco, Myers was on the front lines in the early days of the AIDS epidemic; an experience he later used as Indiana state health commissioner to ensure a Kokomo boy named Ryan White, who was infected with HIV in the early 1980s following a blood treatment for hemophilia, could attend public school in the Hoosier State.

"Even medicine is not immune to racism, bigotry and ignorance," Myers says.