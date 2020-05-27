Record number of Hoosiers voting by mail for Tuesday's primary election

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More than a half-million registered Indiana voters plan to participate in Tuesday's primary election using a mail-in ballot — the highest number in state history.

According to the Indiana secretary of state's office, a total of 545,935 applications to vote by mail were submitted to election officials in all 92 counties prior to the May 21 deadline.

That includes 31,866 mail-in ballots in Lake County, 14,576 in Porter County, 5,960 in LaPorte County, 775 in Newton County and 1,866 in Jasper County, data show.

In comparison, just 53,818 mail-in absentee ballots were cast statewide in the 2016 primary election when voters were required to have a valid excuse to qualify for a mail-in ballot.

The Indiana Election Commission agreed in March to suspend the excuse requirement — for the 2020 primary election only — opening mail-in balloting to all voters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Records show more voters participating in the Democratic primary are taking advantage of the expanded opportunity to vote by mail than Republican primary voters.

Through Tuesday, a total of 324,427 Democratic ballots have been requested statewide for mail-in and other means of early voting compared to 223,852 Republican primary ballots.