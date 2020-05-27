You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Record number of Hoosiers voting by mail for Tuesday's primary election
topical alert top story urgent

Record number of Hoosiers voting by mail for Tuesday's primary election

Voting stock
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

More than a half-million registered Indiana voters plan to participate in Tuesday's primary election using a mail-in ballot — the highest number in state history.

According to the Indiana secretary of state's office, a total of 545,935 applications to vote by mail were submitted to election officials in all 92 counties prior to the May 21 deadline.

Don't expect final results on election night, warns Indiana secretary of state

That includes 31,866 mail-in ballots in Lake County, 14,576 in Porter County, 5,960 in LaPorte County, 775 in Newton County and 1,866 in Jasper County, data show.

In comparison, just 53,818 mail-in absentee ballots were cast statewide in the 2016 primary election when voters were required to have a valid excuse to qualify for a mail-in ballot.

The Indiana Election Commission agreed in March to suspend the excuse requirement — for the 2020 primary election only — opening mail-in balloting to all voters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lake County planning early start for counting mail-in ballots

Records show more voters participating in the Democratic primary are taking advantage of the expanded opportunity to vote by mail than Republican primary voters.

Through Tuesday, a total of 324,427 Democratic ballots have been requested statewide for mail-in and other means of early voting compared to 223,852 Republican primary ballots.

In Northwest Indiana, the rare open seat Democratic contest for U.S. House is contributing to an even more lopsided partisan distribution of primary ballots.

A whopping 88% of mail-in and early voters in Lake County have requested the Democratic ballot, 73% in Porter County and 77% in LaPorte County, according to the secretary of state's office.

Coronavirus scrambles campaign plans in rare open-seat NWI congressional race

Under Indiana law, mail-in ballots sent to voters must be returned to the county elections office by 12 p.m. on Election Day to be counted in the final tally.

In-person early voting for the primary election also is available through Monday and traditional polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts