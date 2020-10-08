Record number of Northwest Indiana voters are casting early ballots

Nearly 2,000 Porter County residents cast their ballots at five sites Tuesday on the first day of early voting.

By the end of the day Wednesday, a total of 3,076 early votes have been tallied from Porter County, according to the Indiana secretary of state.

The Porter County Elections and Registration office said barely 500 ballots were cast on the first day of early voting for the prior presidential and gubernatorial election in 2016.

An official said Porter County election staff were too busy working the polls Thursday to speak with a reporter about how early voting is going in the county.

Elsewhere in Northwest Indiana, 1,606 LaPorte County early votes are in, 79 ballots in Newton County, and 322 in Jasper County, according to the secretary of state.

Mail-in balloting soaring

At the same time, the number of voters participating by mail this year, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, so far is even higher than the number of people coming out to vote early in person.

As of Wednesday, Lake County fulfilled 30,703 mail-in absentee ballot requests, Porter County sent out 12,363 ballots, and LaPorte County 6,728, according to the secretary of state.