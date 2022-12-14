Recount scheduled in East Chicago school board election

EAST CHICAGO — A court-ordered recount commission will determine Friday whether there's any basis to change the results in a nonpartisan school board race decided by 16 votes.

The official Lake County election results for the District 2 seat on the School City of East Chicago Board of Education show that Pattie Jo Gibson-King received 503 votes, incumbent Anton Williams received 487 votes, and Wanda Vilma Cavazos received 486 votes.

According to court records, Williams filed a recount petition Nov. 28 at the Lake Superior Court. It was granted Dec. 8 by Judge Calvin Hawkins.

Hawkins designated Republican Ray Lopez and Democrat Christine Russell, both of East Chicago, as members of the recount commission, along with Andre Manzo, a mechanic at the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration who is familiar with the voting equipment used at the Nov. 8 election, records show.

The commission is tasked with reviewing ballots and other election records from the five East Chicago precincts comprising the school district: 13, 17, 25, 28 and 31.

The election results show that Gibson-King received a majority of her votes from mail-in absentee ballots and ballots cast in person before Election Day, while Williams and Cavazos got most of their votes on Election Day.

Under Indiana law, all votes count equally no matter when they're cast.

But if Williams and the recount commission identify enough ballot errors, such as uncounted votes for Williams or votes for Gibson-King that shouldn't have been counted, Williams may be able to hold on to his seat.

The School City of East Chicago serves about 3,300 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade at one early learning center, four elementary schools, one middle school and one high school in East Chicago.

