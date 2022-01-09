Redistricting advocates hope to prevent 'frayed democracy' in Indiana

"The key to rebuilding our frayed democracy is redistricting reform, and the League of Women Voters of Indiana is excited about the new approach our coalition is pursuing and the grassroots energy around this most important issue," Hanson said.

That new approach is a proposed amendment to the Indiana Constitution striking the authority of the General Assembly to control the redistricting process, and instead putting an independent redistricting commission in charge — with an obligation to draw maps "in an open and transparent manner" that "shall not favor any individual or political party."

The amendment, Senate Joint Resolution 14, is unlikely to get a hearing in the Republican-controlled Senate, which last year adopted new district maps that all but guarantee the GOP retains the Senate majority it has enjoyed since 1978.

But redistricting advocates aren't daunted. The next legislative redistricting isn't due until 2031, and they believe a lot of hearts and minds can be changed in the meantime.