Redistricting panel eliminates minority-majority Senate districts in central Indiana

The Senate Elections Committee adjusted the proposed boundaries of several central Indiana Senate districts Tuesday prior to voting, 7-2, to advance the once-a-decade legislative redistricting plan to the full Senate.
The changes to House Bill 1581 eliminated minority-majority districts in Marion County after top Republicans noticed there were no such districts in the alternative redistricting proposal crafted by Senate Democrats.
State Sen. Eric Koch, R-Bedford, said a last-minute analysis of Indianapolis voting patterns found the state's capital city lacked the racial polarization that normally would justify creating Senate districts with a majority of minority voters to ensure sufficient representation of their interests at the Statehouse.
"From a civic point of view that is good news," Koch said.
The two Democrats on the nine-member panel agreed and the revised boundaries were adopted unanimously.
The four districts most significantly affected by the change — 29, 30, 33, and 34 — all likely will continue to be served by Democratic senators if prior voting patterns continue into future elections.
There were no changes to the Senate map for Northwest Indiana that combines Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, and state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, in a reconstituted 2nd Senate District containing all of Hammond, Whiting, East Chicago and Munster, and creates an open seat in a new 1st District encompassing all of Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, and the southwestern portion of Merrillville.
The new legislative boundaries for Indiana's nine U.S. House seats and 100 Indiana House seats, which previously were approved by the Republican-controlled House, also were left intact by the Senate Elections Committee.
At the same time, the Republican-led panel rejected Democratic proposals to establish a nonpartisan redistricting commission to draw new maps in 2031 and to mandate Hoosiers be given at least 30 days to review all future redistricting plans before the Legislature acts on them.
Koch said no one can know right now what things will be like in 10 years, and he's loath to tie the hands of a future General Assembly to rebalance as it sees fit the population of each congressional and state legislative district following the next U.S. Census.
The full Senate is due to consider additional proposed changes to the maps Thursday, ahead of a vote expected Friday to approve the revised redistricting plan.
But because the legislation was changed in committee, the House also must now return to the Statehouse, likely on Friday, to consent to the change before the measure can advance to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for final enactment.
The new maps will be in effect beginning with the 2022 elections.