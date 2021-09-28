Redistricting panel eliminates minority-majority Senate districts in central Indiana

There were no changes to the Senate map for Northwest Indiana that combines Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, and state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, in a reconstituted 2nd Senate District containing all of Hammond, Whiting, East Chicago and Munster, and creates an open seat in a new 1st District encompassing all of Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, and the southwestern portion of Merrillville.

The new legislative boundaries for Indiana's nine U.S. House seats and 100 Indiana House seats, which previously were approved by the Republican-controlled House, also were left intact by the Senate Elections Committee.

At the same time, the Republican-led panel rejected Democratic proposals to establish a nonpartisan redistricting commission to draw new maps in 2031 and to mandate Hoosiers be given at least 30 days to review all future redistricting plans before the Legislature acts on them.

Koch said no one can know right now what things will be like in 10 years, and he's loath to tie the hands of a future General Assembly to rebalance as it sees fit the population of each congressional and state legislative district following the next U.S. Census.

The full Senate is due to consider additional proposed changes to the maps Thursday, ahead of a vote expected Friday to approve the revised redistricting plan.