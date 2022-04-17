Redrawn legislative district will send new representative to Statehouse

The farthest reaches of Northwest Indiana will get a new state representative for the first time in many years after the two state lawmakers representing portions of the redrawn House District 16 both decided to retire.

Following the once-a-decade redistricting process, House District 16 now contains all of Jasper County south and east of DeMotte and Wheatfield, southern Starke County, western Pulaski County and all of White County.

The three candidates competing at the May 3 Republican primary to represent the district are: Kendell Culp, of Rensselaer, a farmer and president of the Jasper County Board of Commissioners; Barbara Neihouser, of Francesville, a nurse and GOP precinct committeeman; and Bryan Washburn, of DeMotte, retired CEO of the Jasper County REMC.

The winner of the primary election likely will become the new state representative because there currently is no Democratic candidate and the voting history of the district tends to favor Republicans.

Culp's focus is improving rural communities in the district, and across the state, by ensuring they have adequately staffed and compensated public safety personnel, reliable energy resources and entrepreneurial opportunities unhampered by "job-killing regulations."

"House District 16 needs a leader who has a vision for the future of our region and state and who has the passion to act on it," Culp said. "I will bring my rural values to make common sense decisions for Hoosiers."

Culp also said his experience as a problem-solver and relationship-builder through his work in county government makes him ideally suited to tackle difficult issues, including Indiana's budget and finances, at the Statehouse.

"I have dedicated my life to Christian values and being a servant leader," Culp said. "I’m pro-life, pro-Second Amendment and pro-agriculture. If elected, I will be the only farmer serving in the General Assembly."

Neihouser also is focused on rural issues in her campaign, including access to health care, protecting the food supply, promoting jobs and entrepreneurship and ensuring election integrity.

In addition, she favors parents leading on decisions concerning their children's education; term limits for elected officials; restricting abortion; ensuring the right of senior citizens to companionship, advocacy and free movement; and protecting Second Amendment gun rights.

"I am not a politician. I'm a career nurse, a teacher and a small farm owner and rancher," Neihouser said. "Supporting me for District 16 means supporting everything we love about rural Indiana. It’s time to bring a fresh perspective to the Statehouse."

Washburn notes he's also not a politician. But he said his business background and experience serving members of a cooperative organization have prepared him to serve his constituents if he's elected to the House.

His priorities include holding the line on taxes, promoting state's rights over federal solutions, enacting term limits, defending the Second Amendment and advancing right-to-life legislation.

"I am the only candidate that has executive leadership experience leading a business and maintaining fiscal responsibility to my members. I am a person that worked his way from an apprentice lineman to the CEO level, and that journey gives me a unique perspective and an understanding of the people of House District 16," Washburn said.

