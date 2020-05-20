You are the owner of this article.
Region building trades endorse Holcomb for second term as Indiana governor
Region building trades endorse Holcomb for second term as Indiana governor

Eric Holcomb visits Calumet and 45th Avenue construction site

Grade separation project manager Mike Herz, from left, senior project manager Marc Arena and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb survey construction work last year along 45th Street in Munster. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

PORTAGE — The Region organization representing tens of thousands of union building trades workers is supporting Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for a second term as Indiana's chief executive.

Randy Palmateer, business manager for the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, announced the group's endorsement of Holcomb in the governor's reelection bid against Dr. Woody Myers, a former state health commissioner.

It's the first time the council has endorsed a Republican candidate for Indiana governor.

In a letter to Holcomb, Palmateer said the endorsement was based on Holcomb's "firm support for union labor and working families."

"On behalf of the 30 affiliates and more than 35,000 highly trained, hard-working, union men and women of the Northwest Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, thank you for everything you do for the construction industry," Palmateer said.

Holcomb said he was honored by the endorsement and is looking forward to "building/rebuilding Indiana from the ground up with you all."

"Let's make some more history!" Holcomb said.

Kyle Hupfer, Holcomb's campaign manager and Indiana Republican Party chairman, thanked Palmateer "for this tremendous vote of confidence."

"I am appreciative of all of the support from you and your members," Hupfer said. "It has been a pleasure to get to know your team and to spend time with them."

Both Holcomb and Myers are running unopposed for their party's nominations in the June 2 primary election.

They'll face off directly at the Nov. 3 general election.

Randy Palmateer

Randy Palmateer

 Provided
