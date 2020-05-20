Region building trades endorse Holcomb for second term as Indiana governor

PORTAGE — The Region organization representing tens of thousands of union building trades workers is supporting Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for a second term as Indiana's chief executive.
Randy Palmateer, business manager for the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, announced the group's endorsement of Holcomb in the governor's reelection bid against Dr. Woody Myers, a former state health commissioner.
It's the first time the council has endorsed a Republican candidate for Indiana governor.
In a letter to Holcomb, Palmateer said the endorsement was based on Holcomb's "firm support for union labor and working families."
"On behalf of the 30 affiliates and more than 35,000 highly trained, hard-working, union men and women of the Northwest Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, thank you for everything you do for the construction industry," Palmateer said.
Holcomb said he was honored by the endorsement and is looking forward to "building/rebuilding Indiana from the ground up with you all."
"Let's make some more history!" Holcomb said.
Kyle Hupfer, Holcomb's campaign manager and Indiana Republican Party chairman, thanked Palmateer "for this tremendous vote of confidence."
"I am appreciative of all of the support from you and your members," Hupfer said. "It has been a pleasure to get to know your team and to spend time with them."
Both Holcomb and Myers are running unopposed for their party's nominations in the June 2 primary election.
They'll face off directly at the Nov. 3 general election.
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron
State Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon, D-Munster
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary
State Rep. Chris Chyung, D-Dyer
State Rep. Douglas Gutwein, R-Francesville
State Rep. Lisa Beck, D-Hebron
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie
State Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.