Region building trades endorse Holcomb for second term as Indiana governor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — The Region organization representing tens of thousands of union building trades workers is supporting Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb for a second term as Indiana's chief executive.

Randy Palmateer, business manager for the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, announced the group's endorsement of Holcomb in the governor's reelection bid against Dr. Woody Myers, a former state health commissioner.

It's the first time the council has endorsed a Republican candidate for Indiana governor.

In a letter to Holcomb, Palmateer said the endorsement was based on Holcomb's "firm support for union labor and working families."

"On behalf of the 30 affiliates and more than 35,000 highly trained, hard-working, union men and women of the Northwest Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, thank you for everything you do for the construction industry," Palmateer said.

Holcomb said he was honored by the endorsement and is looking forward to "building/rebuilding Indiana from the ground up with you all."

"Let's make some more history!" Holcomb said.