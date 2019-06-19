Northwest Indiana voter turnout for last month's municipal primary elections narrowly exceeded the statewide average, according to data released Tuesday by the Indiana secretary of state's office.
Across Indiana, just 13% of eligible Hoosiers cast a ballot to decide the local office nominees for the Republican and Democratic parties, or to register their support or opposition for a school funding referendum.
That was up from Indiana's 12% voter participation rate in the 2015 municipal primaries.
The secretary of state's office said the turnout results in both elections excluded registered voters living in counties or localities that did not have a primary election in which to vote.
In Lake County, 15% of eligible voters cast a ballot in this year's local primary elections, down from 17.5% turnout in 2015.
Voter turnout last month in Porter County also was 15%.
It was 18% in LaPorte County and 16% in Jasper County. There were no local primaries in Newton County.
Secretary of State Connie Lawson said she hopes to see higher turnout rates for the Nov. 5 municipal general elections.
"When Hoosier voters are engaged, it benefits the entire state, and I will continue to leverage the resources of my office to ensure fair and accessible elections in every Indiana county," Lawson said.
Notably, approximately 1 in 4 voters in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties either cast their ballots early or voted using a mail-in absentee ballot, roughly equal to the 2018 general election.
The highest participation for the May 7 primaries was tallied in Martin and Rush counties, where 35% of eligible voters cast a ballot.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, a measly 2% of eligible Hoosiers exercised their right to vote in Putnam and Tippecanoe counties.