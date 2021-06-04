Region native launches bid for Republican state treasurer nomination

"I intend to solidify the gains of Treasurer Kelly Mitchell's outstanding tenure in office and accelerate the office's already lightning-fast momentum by exploring innovative ways of doing the job and spreading the good news," he said.

Mitchell, a Valparaiso University graduate, is barred by the Indiana Constitution from running for a third consecutive four-year term.

Seat's campaign already has been endorsed by state Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Logansport, and Dubois County Treasurer Kitty Merkley, the incoming president of the Indiana County Treasurer's Association.

"Through his travels to all 92 Indiana counties, and his work with Republican candidates and officeholders at every level, Pete has demonstrated to me and others his conservative values, his grasp of the issues people care about, and his ability to bring people together to get important work done," Manning said.

"Pete knows what it takes to be an effective leader as state treasurer and he has a unique perspective on the importance of advancing the state treasurer’s office in a way that connects with Hoosiers."

The Republican nominee for state treasurer will be selected by the approximately 1,800 delegates attending the party's state convention in June 2022.