CROWN POINT — A 105-year-old woman who recently was honored by Crown Point and Lake County officials for voting in every primary and general election over the past 83 years has died.
Erma Mucci died Nov. 28 some six weeks after she voted early in this year's municipal elections, continuing an unbroken participation streak that began in 1936 with a vote for President Franklin Roosevelt in his first reelection campaign.
She told The Times in March that her commitment to voting stemmed from her upbringing as the daughter of immigrants who were denied the right to have a say in their government prior to relocating to the United States.
"My parents came from Italy, where they were not allowed to vote," Mucci said. "When they came here, it was freedom for them. No one told them what to do."
Through the decades, in periods of both extreme partisanship and moderation, Mucci kept up her voting habit no matter what — simply because she thought it was the right thing to do.
"This is a privilege we have in this country. If you don't take advantage of it, then you're not a good citizen," she said. "You have to vote for what you believe in."
When Mucci was born Jan. 16, 1914 in Star Junction, Pennsylvania, American women still were six years away from gaining the right to vote under the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
But Mucci's family said in March she was determined to participate in public life, including serving as poll judge and census taker after moving with her late husband Arthur S. Mucci, and their three children, to Gary in the 1950s.
"My mother was always very civic-minded," said Barbara Gardner, her daughter.
David Mucci, Erma's son and caretaker, described his mother as an "emancipated" woman with a knack for helping others with their problems.
"She was always a leader," he said. "A lot of times when I've been discouraged she says, 'You never know what the future will bring.'"
In that vein, Erma Mucci was among those most surprised to be honored in 2018 by the Crown Point City Council, and again in March by the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, simply for regularly showing up and doing her civic duty.
A resolution adopted by the county election board praised Mucci's "indomitable spirit in the singular exercise of the right to vote for the candidate of her choice," and thanked her for demonstrating "the importance and significance of the right of each and every citizen to cast his or her vote."
"I never expected anything," Mucci said. "What I did, I did because I love this country. I want everyone to be fair and get along together."
Mucci's funeral was held Tuesday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point. She's buried at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.