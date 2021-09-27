 Skip to main content
Register to vote, or update your registration, on National Voter Registration Day
urgent

Register to vote, or update your registration, on National Voter Registration Day

Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is urging all Hoosiers to register to vote, or verify their registration, as part of Tuesday's National Voter Registration Day celebrations.

Hoosiers can visit IndianaVoters.com, or their county election office, to sign up to vote in the next election if they are U.S. citizens who will be 18 years old by Election Day, lived in their precinct for 30 days prior to the election, and not currently imprisoned following a criminal conviction.

Indiana residents who previously registered to vote also can verify or update their registration information at IndianaVoters.com.

The website additionally allows Hoosiers to look up their polling place, get driving directions to their polling location, find out who's on their ballot, track their absentee ballot application, and contact local election officials.

"Government works best when its citizens are active and engaged," said Sullivan, a Republican. "I encourage all Hoosiers to use this day to make sure they are registered and that their voter information is up to date."

"Registering only takes a few minutes and can be done online at any time."

Records show, as of Monday, there were 4,711,711 registered Indiana voters.

