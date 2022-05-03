Regnitz leads Porter commissioner contest

VALPARAISO — Republican Barb Regnitz was leading Mike Brickner for the right to run against Democrat Julie Giorgi for the Porter County Board of Commissioners seat now held by Jeff Good, R-Center.

Although it’s the District 2 seat, voters throughout the county cast ballots in the race.

Good is the current president of the Board of Commissioners. The three commissioners also serve on the Stormwater Management Board, of which Good is also president.

Brickner, in his second year as an at-large member of the County Council, is a retired Valparaiso police officer, having served as chief for 13 years. He served as the county’s director of public safety, overseeing 911 dispatch service and emergency management for two years

Regnitz is a retired financial adviser. Prior that that, she was a software engineer and project manager, most of that time for United Airlines. She is a certified mentor for the Northwest Indiana SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) chapter.

“As a commissioner, you work very closely with the sheriff” in ensuring public safety, Brickner noted. At the jail, the county faces HVAC, plumbing and other capital needs. “We have to invest in our buildings,” he said. We can’t get further and further behind.”

Regnitz sees a variety of needs across the county. She supports a comprehensive needs analysis to help determine priorities. She also wants to hold periodical town hall meetings to listen to constituents’ concerns and suggestions as well as to answer their questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.