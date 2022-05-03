 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Regnitz leads Porter commissioner contest

  • Updated
  • 0

VALPARAISO — Republican Barb Regnitz was leading Mike Brickner for the right to run against Democrat Julie Giorgi for the Porter County Board of Commissioners seat now held by Jeff Good, R-Center.

Although it’s the District 2 seat, voters throughout the county cast ballots in the race.

Good is the current president of the Board of Commissioners. The three commissioners also serve on the Stormwater Management Board, of which Good is also president.

Brickner, in his second year as an at-large member of the County Council, is a retired Valparaiso police officer, having served as chief for 13 years. He served as the county’s director of public safety, overseeing 911 dispatch service and emergency management for two years

Regnitz is a retired financial adviser. Prior that that, she was a software engineer and project manager, most of that time for United Airlines. She is a certified mentor for the Northwest Indiana SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) chapter.

People are also reading…

“As a commissioner, you work very closely with the sheriff” in ensuring public safety, Brickner noted. At the jail, the county faces HVAC, plumbing and other capital needs. “We have to invest in our buildings,” he said. We can’t get further and further behind.”

Regnitz sees a variety of needs across the county. She supports a comprehensive needs analysis to help determine priorities. She also wants to hold periodical town hall meetings to listen to constituents’ concerns and suggestions as well as to answer their questions.

Gallery: Voter turnout slower than the rain at Region polling places, workers say

Turnout was slow across much of Northwest Indiana, which poll workers said is typical for an off-year primary election.

1 of 11
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Last-minute candidates file in Porter County

Last-minute candidates file in Porter County

Bill Powers showed up Friday morning to register his candidacy for Congress at the Porter County Administration Building, only to be told he was in the wrong city just 45 minutes before the deadline.

Watch Now: Related Video

White House announces $3 billion plan for electric vehicle battery production

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts