The Zionsville lawyer hoping to persuade Hoosier Republicans to nominate him next year for Indiana attorney general is focused on many of the same issues as the GOP incumbent.
John Westercamp said Thursday, as he officially launched his intraparty campaign to unseat Attorney General Curtis Hill Jr., that halting abortion and stamping out robocalls will be his top priorities if he's elected as the state's lawyer.
"I feel called to do this," Westercamp said. "It's important that we keep a pro-life, principled, conservative Hoosier in the attorney general's office next November, so I'm interested in serving and stepping up."
Westercamp emphasized he will bring a "small business perspective" to the attorney general's office, in keeping with his experience as a business and regulatory attorney at the Indianapolis firm of Bose McKinney and Evans.
He also pledged to collaborate with state legislators and the governor's office to advance conservative policies and uphold the rule of law.
Westercamp shrugged off questions about competing against Hill for the attorney general nomination at the 2020 Republican state convention, saying Hill hasn't even announced that he's running for a second term.
Though Westercamp said "distractions" relating to the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Hill are "not good for Indiana."
"We need new leadership," he said.