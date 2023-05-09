Hoosier Republicans trying to decide between the three candidates currently vying for the party's 2024 gubernatorial nomination may rely more than usual on endorsements from prominent GOP officials to guide their selection next May.

If that's the case, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch perhaps has a slight edge over her governor's race rivals, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden.

Crouch announced Tuesday her campaign has secured the backing of U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, R-Columbus, the brother of former Gov. Mike Pence and one of the seven Republicans representing portions of Indiana in the U.S. House.

"Suzanne Crouch is a proven conservative who will protect Hoosier values, stand up for families, faith, life and will always support law enforcement. I am proud to offer her my endorsement as our next governor," Greg Pence said.

Crouch tweeted in response: "Thank you, Greg Pence. I am honored to have your support."

The other Republican members of Indiana's congressional delegation have yet to publicly endorse a candidate in next year's GOP gubernatorial primary.

Likewise, term-limited Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb has not indicated who he favors in the race that still could see one or more additional well-funded, politically experienced entrants in the months ahead.

None, however, likely will be able to match Crouch's record of public service, which includes two terms as lieutenant governor, three years as state auditor, five terms as a state representative from Evansville, and several county-level elected posts in southwestern Indiana.

If she wins the nomination, Crouch would be the first woman to lead a Republican ticket in the Hoosier State.

Jennifer McCormick, who was elected state superintendent of public instruction in 2016 as a Republican, so far is the sole candidate seeking the 2024 Democratic nomination for Indiana governor.

