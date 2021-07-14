Republican donors already opening wallets for 2024 Indiana governor candidates

But Doden hasn't been alone in hitting up Hoosier Republicans for big donations over the past couple of months.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is term-limited in her current post and expected to seek the state's top job in 2024, has raised $182,500 in large contributions since the May 18 primary from supporters in southwest Indiana, according to state campaign finance records.

Records show Crouch also started the year with $659,452 in her campaign account. So she and Doden likely are even for cash on hand when donations to Crouch worth less than $10,000 are added to her total.

Notably, Holcomb has collected nearly $70,000 in large donations since May, records show. Holcomb also had $1.77 million in campaign account at the end of last year.

The governor likely is a long way from endorsing a successor. But records show Crouch donated $2.5 million to Holcomb's gubernatorial campaigns in 2016 and 2020, and she instantly would dominate the actual and potential field of GOP gubernatorial candidates in fundraising if Holcomb chooses to return the favor.

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native widely believed to be eyeing the governor's office, received no large donations in the first half of the year, according to state campaign finance records.