Republican enjoys unprecedented fundraising lead in Indiana governor's race

This year's race for Indiana governor already is an unprecedented rout — at least in terms of fundraising.
Campaign finance records released Wednesday show Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb with 111-times more money to spend on his bid for a second, four-year term at the Nov. 3 election than Dr. Woody Myers, the Democratic nominee and a former state health commissioner.
As of June 30, Holcomb had $8,045,864.39 cash on hand for his campaign compared to $72,310.98 for Myers, according to the Indiana secretary of state's office.
Records show Myers raised just $301,604.13 between April 1 and June 30, which includes $97,646.17 in personal loans from Myers to his campaign. He spent 251,448.54 during the period.
On the other hand, Holcomb's debt-free campaign raised $1,484,853.93 during the second quarter of the year and spent $565,820.62, growing the $7,126,831.08 the governor already had in the bank on March 31, according to the reports.
Holcomb's fundraising total is more money than any incumbent Indiana governor ever has raised for a reelection bid, while Myers' cash on hand at this point in the campaign is the lowest for any major party candidate this century, records show.
Indeed, former House Speaker John Gregg, who topped the Democratic ticket in 2012 and 2016, recorded $360,882.82 in his still-open gubernatorial campaign account as of June 30, or five times as much money as Myers.
Meanwhile, the campaign cash standings are flipped in the contest for Indiana attorney general, with Democratic former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel currently enjoying a huge fundraising lead over Republican former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native.
Records show Weinzapfel had $722,364.91 cash on hand as of June 30, with Rokita reporting $18,277.16.
At the same time, Rokita only won the Republican attorney general nomination in a four-way state party convention battle on July 10, and is only beginning his efforts to compete in the general election for an office Hoosier Republicans have held since 2000.
There is no race for state superintendent of public instruction on the ballot this year, after Holcomb and the Republican-controlled General Assembly last year enacted a law making the post of state schools chief governor-appointed beginning in 2021.
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election 2020 Indiana
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Cedar Lake voters head to the polls
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Gallery
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.