Republican enjoys unprecedented fundraising lead in Indiana governor's race

This year's race for Indiana governor already is an unprecedented rout — at least in terms of fundraising.

Campaign finance records released Wednesday show Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb with 111-times more money to spend on his bid for a second, four-year term at the Nov. 3 election than Dr. Woody Myers, the Democratic nominee and a former state health commissioner.

As of June 30, Holcomb had $8,045,864.39 cash on hand for his campaign compared to $72,310.98 for Myers, according to the Indiana secretary of state's office.

Records show Myers raised just $301,604.13 between April 1 and June 30, which includes $97,646.17 in personal loans from Myers to his campaign. He spent 251,448.54 during the period.

On the other hand, Holcomb's debt-free campaign raised $1,484,853.93 during the second quarter of the year and spent $565,820.62, growing the $7,126,831.08 the governor already had in the bank on March 31, according to the reports.