A four-term central Indiana congresswoman, who competed against Gov. Eric Holcomb for the 2016 Republican gubernatorial nomination, announced Friday that she will not seek re-election next year to the U.S. House — or run for any other office.
U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks, R-Carmel, said after spending 16 of the past 22 years in public service, including as deputy mayor of Indianapolis and U.S. attorney for Indiana's Southern District, she's "ready to slow down and begin a new chapter" at home with her family.
"What you learn after you win that first campaign is that public service is the most personal career decision you’ll ever make. You're never off the clock," Brooks said.
"The pressure to be everywhere and speak to every issue and event is immense — it is a part of the job that is difficult to turn off."
Brooks, 58, nearly had a chance to return home three years ago when she competed against Holcomb and then-U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native, to fill the ballot vacancy caused by Gov. Mike Pence becoming the Republican nominee for vice president.
More recently, Brooks was rumored to be considering challenging Curtis Hill Jr. for the Republican attorney general nomination at next year's GOP state convention; a campaign she now affirmatively has ruled out.
Brooks, who ironically was appointed in January as head of national candidate recruitment for the House GOP, said she's confident a Republican will continue representing Indiana's 5th District, which runs from Indianapolis' northern suburbs northeast to Marion and between Kokomo and Muncie.
Rokita immediately tweeted that former state Sen. Mike Delph, R-Carmel, a fierce opponent of gay marriage and illegal immigration, could make "positive contributions" as Brooks' successor because Delph "can make things happen and stay true to our Constitution."