Republican Indiana schools chief endorses Democratic candidate for attorney general

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Republican state schools chief is crossing party lines to endorse the Democratic candidate for Indiana attorney general.

Jennifer McCormick, the state superintendent of public instruction, announced Thursday she's backing former Evansville Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel over Republican former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita, a Munster native, in the Nov. 3 election for attorney general.

"This isn't about politics," McCormick said. "This is about who has the experience, the integrity and the vision to best represent all Hoosiers, especially our children."

"Jonathan has a well-earned reputation for bipartisan problem solving, for listening and for making a real difference in every job he's had. That's why I am supporting him and that's why I am calling all Republicans to join me in supporting him."

Weinzapfel said in a statement he welcomes the endorsement by McCormick, who taught special education and middle school classes, was a school principal and superintendent of Yorktown Community Schools, prior to winning the 2016 Republican nomination and election for state superintendent.

"Crossing party lines is never easy, so I am truly honored to have earned Dr. McCormick’s support," Weinzapfel said.