Republican notches huge fundraising haul in Region congressional contest

Republicans have talked for years about taking a real shot at winning Northwest Indiana's U.S. House seat that Democrats continuously have held for more than nine decades.

But this time they're actually putting their money where their mouths are.

Recently released campaign finance data show Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green, of Crown Point, raised $561,329.50 for her campaign during the April 1-June 30 reporting period — more than any Republican who ever has run in Indiana's 1st Congressional District.

In fact, Green even outraised first-term U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, whose second quarter campaign fundraising totaled $355,906.37, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Mrvan, however, still leads Green for cash on hand heading into the most competitive months of the campaign and the Nov. 8 general election.

Records show Mrvan has $630,970.79 to spend while Green's bank balance sits at $454,068.67. Green's campaign also has $43,392.62 in debt, including $10,000 owed to the candidate and the remainder mostly to vendors who helped her prevail over six other Republicans at the May 3 primary election.

Nevertheless, "Team Green" is riding high on her quarterly fundraising haul, suggesting it bodes well for Green's prospects in the general election.

"Hoosiers in Indiana's 1st Congressional District are letting their hard-earned money speak for them by aggressively backing Jennifer-Ruth Green, and in November, they will let their vote speak loud and clear by voting for Jennifer-Ruth Green as their next congresswoman," said Kevin Hansberger, Green's communications director.

FEC records show many of Green's largest donors, including Chicago Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts, actually live outside Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties and won't be able to vote for her on Election Day.

For his part, Mrvan has a history of overcoming fundraising deficits to win elections. He was the fourth most prolific fundraiser in the 14-candidate 2020 Democratic primary and still managed to get the most votes — thanks in part to his well-organized team of campaign supporters that he partially inherited from former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary.

Indeed, the best fundraiser in that 2020 Democratic U.S. House contest, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., likely is hoping a little bit of that Mrvan magic falls on him as he travels the state campaigning for U.S. Senate against first-term U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.

According to the FEC, McDermott raised just $236,411.47 in the second quarter and has a lackluster $165,655.97 cash on hand.

In contrast, Young hauled in $1.1 million from campaign supporters between April and June, and Young has nearly $6.9 million available to spend through Election Day, records show.