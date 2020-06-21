Republican optimistic about U.S. House chances without Visclosky on the ballot

For example, Leyva said he would eliminate the U.S. Department of Education and its $68 billion budget because he said that money — of which two-thirds is earmarked for aid to college students — doesn't make it into local school classrooms.

"We don't need a Department of Education at the Washington level. We already have a Department of Education at the state level. Washington has no business in education," he said.

Leyva also would eliminate automatic growth in federal agency budgets to account for inflation, since he expects most agencies still would see some additional funds and "it's a lie" perpetuated by Democrats and the news media that anything less than full inflationary growth is a budget cut.

"We need to run our government like business runs its books," Leyva said. "I will work across party lines to ensure we are spending responsibly and wasting less."

"Our children, the next generation deserve this and more, and I will work hard to make it happen."

As for his own enterprise, Leyva said he knows his campaign almost is certain to be outspent by Mrvan.