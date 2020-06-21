Republican optimistic about U.S. House chances without Visclosky on the ballot

HIGHLAND — It's a whole new ballgame for Mark Leyva.
The Republican nominee for Indiana's 1st Congressional District is really liking his chances in this year's general election against Democratic North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan, instead of again having to face retiring U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary.
Leyva prevailed June 2 in a six-candidate Republican primary for an eighth shot at representing Lake, Porter and western LaPorte counties in Congress, after falling short to Visclosky in his seven prior U.S. House campaigns this century.
"I have people contacting me constantly. Actually, from both parties, congratulating me and volunteering to help," Leyva said last week in an exclusive interview with The Times.
"There's a lot of tension out in the voting circles. They hate politicians that are in office. They'll vote against any politician that is in office."
In addition to anti-politician sentiment, Leyva anticipates when Region voters compare where he and Mrvan stand on issues important to them, they'll tap Leyva's name on the voting machine instead of supporting the four-term leader of Lake County's most populous township.
"Is Mrvan going to be in line with the Democrats in Washington about higher taxes, killing babies, open borders, helping illegal aliens? Is that going to be his stance in line with Washington?" asked Leyva, a self-employed carpenter from Highland.
"Because I'm for the free market, more tax cuts, I'm pro-life, I'm for the Second Amendment."
Leyva also opposes calls to dismantle or defund police departments following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Instead, Leyva believes police should receive more training in hand-to-hand combat by experienced martial arts instructors.
"I stand with 'Blue,'" Leyva said.
If Leyva becomes the first Republican elected to represent Northwest Indiana since the 1st District initially was centered on the Region in 1932, he said his primary goal in Washington will be reducing taxes — no matter who is in the White House.
"I don't stand for President Trump. I stand for the policies that work, and it doesn't matter who the president is," Leyva said. "(Tax cuts) work 100% of the time to get the economy going."
Leyva emphatically rejected the suggestion that recent federal tax cuts have contributed to this year's projected annual budget deficit of $3.8 trillion, and a national debt that recently surpassed $26 trillion.
He said Congress is to blame for deficits and debt by routinely spending more money than the country has on many things the country doesn't need.
"They overspend the money that the Treasury Department brings in by a good policy called tax cuts," Leyva said. "We need to educate everybody on the U.S. Constitution because we have a lot of unconstitutional spending."
For example, Leyva said he would eliminate the U.S. Department of Education and its $68 billion budget because he said that money — of which two-thirds is earmarked for aid to college students — doesn't make it into local school classrooms.
"We don't need a Department of Education at the Washington level. We already have a Department of Education at the state level. Washington has no business in education," he said.
Leyva also would eliminate automatic growth in federal agency budgets to account for inflation, since he expects most agencies still would see some additional funds and "it's a lie" perpetuated by Democrats and the news media that anything less than full inflationary growth is a budget cut.
"We need to run our government like business runs its books," Leyva said. "I will work across party lines to ensure we are spending responsibly and wasting less."
"Our children, the next generation deserve this and more, and I will work hard to make it happen."
As for his own enterprise, Leyva said he knows his campaign almost is certain to be outspent by Mrvan.
So he's looking to blend traditional in-person meet-and-greets and position papers with new, low-cost strategies to reach voters online using video messages and other tools that highlight his knowledge and preparation to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House.
"I eat, sleep and drink Washington, Congress and what goes on. I'm a student of the U.S. Constitution and I truly understand the position I'm working towards," Leyva said.
"I have a more diverse group of supporters than Mrvan will ever have. The feeling from the people on the streets are super positive."
