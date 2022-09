Republican sees 'culture of criminal behavior' in Lake County Sheriff's Department

CEDAR LAKE — The Republican nominee for Lake County sheriff believes the felony stalking charges filed last week against a county patrol officer are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to criminal misdeeds in the sheriff's department.

"There's a lot of officers who have been doing some bad things," said Dave Crane, of Cedar Lake, the retired 17-year sheriff's deputy challenging Democratic Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. at the Nov. 8 general election.

"We have an indicted sheriff that's creating a larger culture of criminal behavior there. He's indicted, and apparently his officers think it's OK if they break the law also," Crane said.

Records show Martinez has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving after allegedly failing to stop while driving an unmarked, county-owned Jeep TrackHawk at up to 50 mph over the posted speed limit on Taft and Main streets in Crown Point and Merrillville in September 2021 as two Crown Point police officers chased him with their lights and sirens activated.

The sheriff's trial has been delayed while he challenges his indictment at the Indiana Court of Appeals. However, under Indiana's new permitless carry law, Martinez is prohibited from possessing a handgun in public, either on- or off-duty, while his criminal case is pending.

Crane said it's embarrassing for Lake County to have an indicted sheriff who can't even carry a handgun and at least one deputy facing criminal charges, with Patrolman Nicholas Katalinic accused of improperly using the 911 system to stalk a fellow officer and romantic partner.

Crane also said he's aware of domestic abuse allegations and other criminal activity involving county police officers that so far have not been charged.

"No one in this county should be above the law. For too long that's been the culture here and that's going to change when I take office," said Crane, who noted the most recent former Lake County sheriff, John Buncich, was forced out of office in 2017 after he was convicted of wire fraud and bribery.

"I'm tired of my department having this tarnish on the badge," Crane said. "People need to know that there's a choice."

Martinez has put Katalinic on paid administrative leave and said the allegations will be forwarded to the Lake County Police Merit Board "for appropriate action consistent with merit board rules and regulations."

"The safety and well-being of our officers are always of utmost concern, which includes providing a safe and professional work environment," Martinez said.

Crane said that if he's elected sheriff he plans to create a five-member civilian police review committee for the public to present complaints of alleged misdeeds by Lake County sheriff's officers prior to any potential disciplinary action by the merit board.

"Lake County is the black eye, the pit, of the state. Anywhere you go it's, 'Oh, you're from the Region?' I'm going to change that, and you'll see when I get elected I'll always be open to the public," Crane said.

Crane also said he's hearing a lot of popular support for his idea to station an armed, qualified and trained professional in each Lake County school to deter potential shooters and ensure children are safe.