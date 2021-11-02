Republican state auditor launches bid for second term

State Auditor Tera Klutz confirmed Tuesday she will seek the Republican nomination at next summer's Indiana GOP convention to run for a second, four-year term as state auditor.

Klutz is the first certified public accountant (CPA) to serve as state auditor, whose duties include paying Indiana's bills on time, managing the state's financial systems, and overseeing Indiana's online transparency portal.

"We’ve had great success modernizing and streamlining the office to better serve Hoosiers, but there is still more work to be done," Klutz said.

"I’m asking Hoosiers to trust our team with another four years and let us keep delivering the results taxpayers have come to expect."

In particular, Klutz said she's helped maintain Indiana's highest-possible "AAA" credit rating through the COVID-19 pandemic, and she is committed to hiring more CPAs to ensure the safety and security of Indiana taxpayer funds.

Kyle Hupfer, Indiana Republican Party chairman, said based on that track record, the state GOP is backing Klutz in her reelection bid.