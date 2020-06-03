Republican state leaders may limit use of mail-in ballots for November general election

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hoosiers who appreciated the convenience and safety of voting by mail in Tuesday's primary election may nevertheless be forced to cast their ballot in-person, at a polling place, for the Nov. 3 general election.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of State Connie Lawson declined to say Wednesday whether mail-in voting will continue to be available to all Hoosiers in future elections, or if the opportunity to vote by mail again will be limited to only those with a specific excuse for being unable to vote in person.

The Indiana Election Commission authorized no excuse mail-in voting for this year's rescheduled primaries due to the coronavirus pandemic and based on the bipartisan recommendation of the leaders of Indiana's Republican and Democratic parties.

Since that time, however, Republican President Donald Trump repeatedly has called on states to scrap mail-in voting, by claiming — without evidence — the mail-in process, which Trump used to cast his own primary election ballot in Florida, is riddled with fraud.

Holcomb, a Republican, said he prefers to vote in person, and he happily waited in line for nearly 40 minutes Tuesday to mark his ballot in what the governor described as "a very safe environment."