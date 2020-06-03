Republican state leaders may limit use of mail-in ballots for November general election

Hoosiers who appreciated the convenience and safety of voting by mail in Tuesday's primary election may nevertheless be forced to cast their ballot in-person, at a polling place, for the Nov. 3 general election.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of State Connie Lawson declined to say Wednesday whether mail-in voting will continue to be available to all Hoosiers in future elections, or if the opportunity to vote by mail again will be limited to only those with a specific excuse for being unable to vote in person.
The Indiana Election Commission authorized no excuse mail-in voting for this year's rescheduled primaries due to the coronavirus pandemic and based on the bipartisan recommendation of the leaders of Indiana's Republican and Democratic parties.
Since that time, however, Republican President Donald Trump repeatedly has called on states to scrap mail-in voting, by claiming — without evidence — the mail-in process, which Trump used to cast his own primary election ballot in Florida, is riddled with fraud.
Holcomb, a Republican, said he prefers to vote in person, and he happily waited in line for nearly 40 minutes Tuesday to mark his ballot in what the governor described as "a very safe environment."
"We're still counting the votes by the way. So before we weigh-in on the next election, we need to land this one," Holcomb said. "But I know from the turnout yesterday in person, that that option is critically important to many people."
Similarly, Lawson said state and county election officials have yet to evaluate how well mail-in voting worked at this election, so it's too soon to say whether it should be available in future elections.
"But my goal would be to have a normal election in November with the normal absentee process, 28 days of early, in-person voting, and voting on Election Day," said Lawson, a Republican.
On the other hand, Senate Democratic Leader Tim Lanane, D-Anderson, said it's imperative the more than 500,000 Hoosiers who requested absentee ballots for Tuesday's election again be allowed to vote by mail in November.
"We are still battling a major pandemic, and our state government must ensure that Hoosiers are not forced to exchange their own health for their constitutional right to make their voices heard," Lanane said.
"When election officials are willing to adapt the system to make expanded mail-in voting work, they create a very efficient and very safe election."
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election 2020 Indiana
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Cedar Lake voters head to the polls
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Gallery
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.