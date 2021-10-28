Republican state treasurer candidate promises to divest from 'woke' companies

Delegates to the Indiana Republican Party's state convention next summer will have at least five candidates from which to choose the GOP nominee for state treasurer.
The latest hopeful to enter the race is Elise Nieshalla, of Zionsville, a real estate investor and president of the Boone County Council.
Nieshalla is promising, if elected, to align the management of state funds overseen by the treasurer with "our American values" by "avoiding investment funds that promote woke, far-left policies," as well as all companies headquartered in China.
"Indiana's constitutional officers have an important responsibility to defend our state from the creeping, socialist overreach of the Biden Administration and the extreme liberals in Congress," Nieshalla said.
"Together, we'll fight the Democrats' efforts to turn America into a socialist country and defend the effective America First policies of President Trump and Vice President Pence."
The other candidates vying for the nomination are: Morgan County Republican Chairman Daniel Elliott, of Martinsville; Suzie Jaworowski, of Fishers, a former coal company executive and director of Donald Trump's 2016 Indiana presidential campaign; Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling; and Schererville native Pete Seat, a onetime aide to President George W. Bush and Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The current state treasurer, Kelly Mitchell, a Valparaiso University graduate, is barred by the Indiana Constitution from seeking a third consecutive four-year term.
Under party rules, the delegates will participate in multiple rounds of voting at the state convention, with the lowest vote-getter dropped after each round, until one candidate wins the nomination by securing the votes of at least 50% of the delegates.
The convention also will select between at least two candidates for the Republican secretary of state nomination — incumbent Holli Sullivan, a former state representative from Evansville; and Diego Morales, of Indianapolis, a past aide to former Gov. Mike Pence.
So far, State Auditor Tera Klutz is the only Republican running for that office.
No Democrats have yet to announce campaigns for any of the three state offices that will be on the ballot at the Nov. 8, 2022, general election.