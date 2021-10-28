Republican state treasurer candidate promises to divest from 'woke' companies

Delegates to the Indiana Republican Party's state convention next summer will have at least five candidates from which to choose the GOP nominee for state treasurer.

The latest hopeful to enter the race is Elise Nieshalla, of Zionsville, a real estate investor and president of the Boone County Council.

Nieshalla is promising, if elected, to align the management of state funds overseen by the treasurer with "our American values" by "avoiding investment funds that promote woke, far-left policies," as well as all companies headquartered in China.

"Indiana's constitutional officers have an important responsibility to defend our state from the creeping, socialist overreach of the Biden Administration and the extreme liberals in Congress," Nieshalla said.

"Together, we'll fight the Democrats' efforts to turn America into a socialist country and defend the effective America First policies of President Trump and Vice President Pence."