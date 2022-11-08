Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County

Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year.

In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.

“I’m excited man, I really am. I worked very hard for this,” Dernulc said.

Dernulc prevailed over state Sen. Michael Griffin, D-Highland, the longtime clerk-treasurer for the town of Highland, who was seeking a four-year term in his own right after being chosen in February by Democratic Party leaders to succeed former state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, following his retirement.

Dernulc said his interest in representing the district stemmed from his "servant's heart," along with his commitment to continue working in a bipartisan fashion, as he says he has on the county council, to advance policies in the best interest of Region citizens.

Specifically, Dernulc said his Statehouse priorities will be promoting government efficiency and keeping taxes low; improving Indiana schools and ensuring educational quality by listening to parents, teachers and administrative personnel; and making sure first responders are fully funded and equipped to provide assistance to Hoosiers in emergencies.

"I pride myself on being the voice for everyone — regardless of political affiliation. Voters will always have a voice with me," he said.

"I have years of experience at the municipal and county levels of government, as well as nearly 30 years of private-sector experience through my career with AT&T. I believe that combination, coupled with my emphasis on bipartisanship, make me the best candidate for state Senate in District 1."

Dernulc got an unexpected boost for his campaign when three of his Democratic colleagues on the Lake County Council issued a public letter praising his civic-mindedness.

That spurred some Lake County Democrats to brand those officeholders as turncoats to the party because they were indirectly supporting an election bid of the Lake County Republican Party chairman.

It remains to be seen whether or how they’ll be sanctioned now that Dernulc has been elected.

Senate District 4: State Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, appears to have won a four-year term in the Indiana Senate after initially being chosen last year by Democratic leaders to succeed retired state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes.

Unofficial results show that Pol outpolled former Porter County Councilman Jeff Larson of Chesterton for the right to continue representing northern Porter County and northwest LaPorte County in the Senate.

Pol said he was grateful to his family, friends, campaign manager and everyone in the district who believed in him, supported his campaign and embraced his agenda of supporting working-class families, union members and teachers, among others.

“They really got out there and worked incredibly hard and I was really impressed how everybody came together to help out,” Pol said.

Pol also said he was grateful to Larson because both candidates focused on the issues in their campaigns and didn’t resort to personal attacks or negative ads — a standard Pol that plans to continue at the Statehouse next year.

“I’m hoping to bring some reasonableness down to Indianapolis,” Pol said.

Senate District 6: State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, was reelected to a third term without Democratic opposition. His district contains the southern half of Lake County, including Crown Point, Winfield, Cedar Lake and Lowell; Newton County; Benton County; and western Jasper County, including DeMotte and Rensselaer.