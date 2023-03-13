The new, two-year session of the U.S. House started barely two months ago, but national Republicans already are planning to again target Northwest Indiana's Democratic congressman in a bid to grow the narrow GOP majority.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the party organization that works to elect Republicans to the House, announced Monday that Indiana's 1st Congressional District of Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties is one of 37 districts across the country it's hoping to flip in the 2024 general election.

No Republican has filed yet to run for Congress in Northwest Indiana.

Nevertheless, NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson said U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, as well as the other targeted Democratic lawmakers, "should be shaking in their boots."

"Republicans are in the majority and on offense. We will grow our House majority by building strong campaigns around talented recruits in these districts who can communicate the dangers of Democrats' extreme agenda," Hudson said.

Mrvan was reelected to a second term in November with a 12,053-vote margin of victory, or 5.6%, over Republican Jennifer-Ruth Green, of Crown Point.

While that was considerably reduced compared to Mrvan's 16.1% margin of victory in 2020 over Republican Mark Leyva, of Highland, the improvement in the Republican vote share came at a hefty price for backers of the GOP candidate.

Records show Green raised and spent about $3.5 million on her campaign, and outside groups supporting Green plowed another $9 million into numerous television ads and other spending condemning Mrvan and boosting Green.

Also a factor was dismal voter turnout, particularly in Lake County where barely one in three registered voters cast a ballot last year, compared to the county's 47% participation rate in the 2018 midterm election.

Northwest Indiana voter turnout in presidential election years, such as 2024, usually is around 60%, according to the Indiana Election Division.

Mrvan and national Democrats aren't taking anything for granted, however.

Julie Merz, executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), recently named Mrvan to the DCCC's Frontline program that provides additional financial resources to the campaigns of vulnerable incumbents.

"In order to move our country forward and restore sanity to the halls of Congress, it’s critical that we elect Democratic leaders who will stand up for reproductive freedom, fight for working families and defend our democracy. We must reject a Republican Party that bows to authoritarianism, prioritizes special interests and embraces MAGA extremism," Merz said.

Mrvan has represented the Region in the U.S. House since 2021.

He succeeded former U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, whose 36-year tenure representing Northwest Indiana is tied with former U.S. Sen. Dick Lugar, R-Ind., for the longest of any Hoosier on Capitol Hill.

