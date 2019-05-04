MUNSTER — Two Republicans and two Democrats are seeking their party's nomination Tuesday for a chance at replacing Munster Town Councilman John Reed, R-1st, next year.
Republicans Richard Flahaven and Joseph Uzubell and Democrats Ken Schoon and Mike Sowards come from diverse backgrounds and have long been involved in the community.
Flahaven, 60, said he decided to enter the race after he was asked to consider a run, because Reed chose to step down after two terms.
Flahaven, the chief information security officer and data privacy officer for Harley-Davidson in Milwaukee, said he's lived in Munster for 31 years and has been involved in various school, sports and church activities.
"All I really wanted to do was look for ways to give back," he said.
If elected, Flahaven would work to retain Munster's character as a residential and professional community. He wants to ensure the opportunities his boys had growing up in town are available for future generations, he said.
He would work to ensure town services and town parks remain top notch, he said. He also wants to ensure the town continues to bring in new services, new capabilities and new businesses that fit with local zoning.
Uzubell, 47, a Munster native and information technology executive for a company in Chicago, ran for Town Council eight years ago.
He's a U.S. Army veteran and decided to enter the race to give back to the community, he said.
I truly believe in the philosophy: 'Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country,' " he said. "I also entered the race to increase transparency and accountability to the residents of Munster.
"I will bring what the military instills: honesty, integrity and leadership," Uzubell said. "I understand how government works and how compromising is needed to accomplish goals."
Uzubell said his top issues include the 2020 tax caps, Centennial Village development and the South Shore commuter rail extension.
"The tax caps will take away $2.8 million in tax revenue, which affects budgets and projects for the town," he said. "I have ideas to generate new revenue streams without raising taxes."
Centennial Village will be an "economic engine" for the town, and Uzubell wants to ensure Munster remains a bedroom community and implement a plan to resolve traffic congestion.
The South Shore extension is a complicated project, he said.
"Munster residents' voices need to be part of the process to ensure our best interests," he said. "I will represent those voices so we are heard and the town is well represented."
Schoon is a professor emeritus of science education at Indiana University Northwest who has a degree in geology and is a local author and historian. He has served on the Munster Planning Commission, the Parks and Recreation Board, the former Ordinance Committee for the town board and the Heritage Committee, which formerly planned Munster events.
He currently is the secretary of the board for the Munster Education Foundation, the IUN representative in the Munster Chamber of Commerce and is on the Scholarship Committee at Munster High School.
He also is on the board of the Dunes Learning Center. Schoon also partnered with Dr. Lance Trusty to write an illustrated history book called, “Munster, Indiana: A Centennial History.”
Schoon said his past positions have helped him gain financial experience in managing large-scale annual budgets.
Schoon said his No. 1 priority is assuring town services are affected as little as possible once the current exemption to the property tax caps expires next year.
He said finding ways to cut costs and raise funds while also looking at ways to be a more "green" town is paramount. He said Munster was the first town in Lake County to have curb-side recycling.
"We have a strong background in the town for residential recycling, but we need to expand that to all areas of Munster such as the commercial aspect," Schoon said.
In addition, to maximize traffic flow in Munster, Schoon also plans to aid the town in investing in “smart” traffic lights that minimize the time cars sit at red lights and also plans to ensure preparations are in place for the South Shore Railroad extension.
“I see Munster regaining its position as the most desirable place to live in the Calumet Area,” Schoon said. “I see a town that focuses on the whole environment as it provides comfortable and safe places to live, to learn and to play.”
Sowards comes from a business background as the vice-president and retail mortgage lending sales manager of People's Bank in Munster. Sowards is president of the Munster Education Foundation, serves on the Board of Directors for the Munster Little League and is a part of the Park and Recreation Board.
Sowards said working with local small and large businesses, contractors and developers has given him a span of financial experience. He also cited he has contributed to the reduction in costs for the parks department and has also improved finances for the Munster Little League.
Sowards said he believes the town's top priority should be ensuring continued safety and service and to be open and transparent with future proposed cuts. Broadcasting meetings is another way Sowards would like to connect residents with the town's happenings and discussions.
“Munster should continue to be a leader in green initiatives and recycling as well as energy conservation,” Sowards said.
“We should attract more diverse small businesses as well as work to strengthen the existing ones. Most importantly, we need to listen to the residents and be transparent.”
Another thing Sowards said is important is factoring in community feedback and suggestions for the many projects the town has underway, including Centennial Village along Calumet Avenue and the 45th Street underpass projects.
“I think Munster is a great town,” Sowards said. “There's so many positive things happening here, and I want to do my part.”