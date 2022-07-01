 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Republicans to pick candidate for Indiana House District 12

Republican precinct leaders in Indiana House District 12 are meeting Saturday to select a candidate to challenge first-term state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, in the Nov. 8 general election.

The hopefuls seeking the GOP nomination are Mark Leyva, of Highland, a perennial Region congressional candidate, and Charles Kallas, of Griffith, an unsuccessful 2018 Indiana Senate candidate and current leader of the Lake County Young Republicans.

No Republican sought the party's House District 12 nomination in the May 3 primary election. As a result, the district's GOP precinct committeemen are empowered to select a candidate to fill the ballot vacancy before Tuesday's deadline.

House District 12 consists of Munster, Highland, Griffith and northeast Schererville.

