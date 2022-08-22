Republicans win endorsement of Indiana small business advocacy organization

CHESTERTON — A leading advocacy organization for small businesses in Indiana is encouraging Hoosiers this year to reelect the state's incumbent U.S. senator and send to Washington the Republican hoping to represent Northwest Indiana in the U.S. House.

The Indiana chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) enthusiastically endorsed U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., and Jennifer-Ruth Green, of Crown Point, during a brief ceremony Monday at Joe's Bread in Chesterton.

"Senator Todd Young has been a steadfast advocate of small businesses during his time in Congress, maintaining a strong voting record and earning NFIB’s Guardian of Small Business award in all his terms. We are confident Jennifer-Ruth Green will be a valuable small business supporter in the U.S. House," said Natalie Robinson, NFIB Indiana state director.

"They both have committed to focusing on small business issues such as inflation, workforce shortages and supply chain disruptions, and to oppose any new taxes or mandates on small businesses. Indiana’s small businesses will benefit with them in Congress," she added.

Young told the gathering of a half-dozen small business owners and NFIB members that he aims to get the federal government back to clearing away business obstacles and regulations to restore the optimism of entrepreneurs and their confidence in the future.

"I measure success and the growth of our economy by my interactions with small business leaders as I travel the highways and byways of the state of Indiana. They've seen better times than they're seeing now, and they've seen better times just in recent years," Young said.

Young said the COVID-19 pandemic, high inflation and federal spending increases have many small business owners questioning whether to risk new capital or continue investing in their companies amid such uncertainty, and that's not good for Hoosiers or the economy.

"We have to be very cautious at the federal level. When we're spending money in a particular area, if that money is not being used to increase productivity in areas, we ought to think several times before offering our support," Young said. "The last thing we want to do is put ankle-weights on those who help drive our economy."

Green likewise said if she gets the opportunity to represent Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties in Congress, she will help small businesses by lowering taxes, opposing federal regulations, supporting American energy production and minimizing the enforcement powers of the Internal Revenue Service.

"I will fight the reckless spending that is crushing workforce participation, our supply chains and ultimately leading to this 40-year high inflation because small businesses are paying the price while big government, big business and union bosses benefit," Green said.

Joe Grossbauer, a Chesterton native who's operated Joe's Bread at 225 S. Calumet Road for the past five months, said he can relate to some of those concerns, especially price swings related to the baked goods, coffee and teas he sells in his shop.

"Changing food costs, changing prices and supply chain issues impact us," Grossbauer said. "Changing costs make things a little unpredictable for any small business."

At the same time, Grossbauer said his bakery cafe and event space isn't taking sides in the upcoming elections — "We are apolitical. We have a local mill that we'll endorse, but that's about it."