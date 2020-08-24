Retention questions on this year's ballot let voters decide whether to keep, dump judges

Two were appointed to the appeals court in 1998 by Democratic Gov. Frank O'Bannon and won retention in 2000 and 2010, one was appointed by Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2008 and retained in 2010, and the fourth appointed in 2018 by Holcomb.

The repeat retention seekers, in order of seniority, are Judge Melissa May, an Elkhart native, who worked on insurance and personal injury law in Evansville prior to becoming a judge; Judge Margret Robb, from Lafayette, the second female chief judge of the Court of Appeals; and Judge Elaine Brown, a Dubois County native, who has focused on substance abuse issues during her tenure on the bench.

Appeals Judge Elizabeth Tavitas is running in her first retention election. She is a Mishawaka native who earned her bachelor's and law degrees at the University of Notre Dame, and worked in Lake County as a deputy prosecutor, in the public defender's office, in private practice, and as a juvenile court referee prior to Daniels appointing her Lake Superior Court judge in 2006.

Holcomb said two years ago he selected Tavitas for the Court of Appeals because he believes she is "a true public servant."