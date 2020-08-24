Retention questions on this year's ballot let voters decide whether to keep, dump judges

In addition to the candidates for federal, state and local offices Hoosiers will elect Nov. 3, Northwest Indiana voters will help decide whether to retain one Indiana Supreme Court justice and four judges on the state's Court of Appeals.
The justice and judges are running in what's known as a "retention" election. They don't have an opponent; instead voters decide "yes" or "no" on whether the jurist should be retained on their court for a 10-year term.
Retention elections are the only opportunity for Indiana voters to have a say in who serves on the state's highest and appellate courts.
Hoosiers amended the Indiana Constitution in 1970 to eliminate direct election of state court judges and decided that lawyers and judges seeking to serve on a state court must apply and be interviewed by a seven-member nominating commission, a process known as "merit selection."
That panel then recommends three finalists to the governor who appoints one to the bench. After serving for two years, the justice or judge must stand for retention and let voters decide if he or she has earned a 10-year term.
Lake, St. Joseph and Marion counties use a similar merit selection process to pick their superior court judges, who must run for retention every six years. The judges in Indiana's 89 other counties, and Illinois, are elected.
The idea, according to supporters of merit selection, is to appoint the best judge possible and give him or her a chance to establish a record in office before standing for retention, instead of having voters pick potentially unqualified judges based solely on partisanship.
Critics of merit selection believe judges should represent the people they serve and say elections are the only way to ensure that happens.
The Indiana Supreme Court member seeking retention this year is Justice Christopher Goff. He is on the ballot statewide.
Goff is a Wabash native who has served on the state's high court since 2017, succeeding retired Justice Robert Rucker, a Gary native, after Rucker spent 26 years as a state court judge. Goff is Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's first and, so far, only appointment to the five-member Supreme Court.
When he applied for the post, Goff described his legal philosophy as "originalist" and "textualist" when interpreting the Constitution. But he also declared his overriding goal as a justice is to maintain the tradition of consensus that has distinguished the Indiana Supreme Court.
"I believe in collaboration, and I think that judicial decisions are best received if everybody can get behind them," Goff said.
Six Court of Appeals judges are up for retention this year, but only four come from appellate court districts that cover Northwest Indiana.
Two were appointed to the appeals court in 1998 by Democratic Gov. Frank O'Bannon and won retention in 2000 and 2010, one was appointed by Republican Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2008 and retained in 2010, and the fourth appointed in 2018 by Holcomb.
The repeat retention seekers, in order of seniority, are Judge Melissa May, an Elkhart native, who worked on insurance and personal injury law in Evansville prior to becoming a judge; Judge Margret Robb, from Lafayette, the second female chief judge of the Court of Appeals; and Judge Elaine Brown, a Dubois County native, who has focused on substance abuse issues during her tenure on the bench.
Appeals Judge Elizabeth Tavitas is running in her first retention election. She is a Mishawaka native who earned her bachelor's and law degrees at the University of Notre Dame, and worked in Lake County as a deputy prosecutor, in the public defender's office, in private practice, and as a juvenile court referee prior to Daniels appointing her Lake Superior Court judge in 2006.
Holcomb said two years ago he selected Tavitas for the Court of Appeals because he believes she is "a true public servant."
"Her reputation for fairness is matched only by her deep understanding of the Constitution and of the rule of law," Holcomb said. "She is the exact right person at the right time that Indiana needs on the Court of Appeals, and I have the utmost faith and confidence that she will serve with distinction for years and years to come."
No state judge ever has lost his or her seat in a retention election during the half-century Indiana has used its merit selection process.
To help voters get to know them, the Indiana Office of Judicial Administration last week unveiled a judicial retention website at courts.in.gov/retention featuring biographies of the justice and judges seeking retention, and links to every ruling they have made.
In Lake County, Superior Court Judges John Sedia, Nicholas Schiralli, Julie Cantrell, Sheila Moss and Diane Ross Boswell are running for retention.
